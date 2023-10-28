Survey Results: Most Michigan fans believe Harbaugh will not be coaching in Ann Arbor in 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Even though Michigan is on its bye week, there has been plenty to talk about. It’s just too bad it isn’t for the team being undefeated and still having its goals right in front of it.

But alas, here we are in the midst of a bye week, discussing the latest NCAA investigation and whether or not we think head coach Jim Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor next year. Of course, that’s next year, and we still have four regular season games this season to worry about, but we thought since we are at the bye week and all this stuff going on, we may as well get a pulse of the fanbase to see where everybody stands.

So we simply asked you in this week’s Reacts Survey — do you think Harbaugh will be the head coach of the Wolverines in 2024? The results are in, and this vote is about as split as they come — 48 percent of respondents think he will be the head man at Michigan next season, while 52 percent believe he’ll be somewhere else.

Additionally, we did manage to sneak in a question about the season we are currently in. After seeing how the OSU/PSU game played out last weekend, what is your confidence level in Michigan’s games with those two opponents? A whopping 78 percent of fans are optimistic that the Wolverines will defeat both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, while 11 percent believe Michigan will take down Penn State but lose to Ohio State, and only seven percent of fans believe Michigan loses to both teams.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for taking part in this week’s survey!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”