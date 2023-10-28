Michigan’s had a great defense in recent years, but the 2023 edition may be the best of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the entire defensive staff has the unit firing on all cylinders, and that’s reflected in how high they rank in key metrics.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s defensive rankings through their first eight games.

Michigan Defense Rankings Category Ranking Data Category Ranking Data Scoring Defense 1 5.9 PPG Total Defense 3 218.1 YPG Rushing Defense 9 68.6 YPG Passing Yards Allowed 1 141 YPG Team Passing Efficiency Defense 3 96.25 Team Sacks 34 4.14 Sacks Per Game Passes Intercepted 5 11 3rd Down Conversion % Defense 24 0.283 4th Down Conversion % Defense 5 0.222 First Downs Defense 2 89 Red Zone Defense 1 0.333

Fun facts about Michigan’s defense

Michigan’s defense hasn’t had a snap inside its 10-yard-line.

Michigan hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown to be scored against them in a game.

Michigan’s defense has returned four interceptions for touchdowns this season.

Michigan’s allowed just four passing touchdowns all season.

The defense has held opponents scoreless in 24 of 32 quarters played so far this season.

Michigan hasn’t given up any points in the third quarter this season.

Michigan’s held five of their last six opponents scoreless in the second half.

Michigan’s defense has been great, but they’ll face higher powered offenses in November including Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan’s defense has a lot of depth and plenty of talent and it’ll be interesting to see if they maintain this type of dominance.

