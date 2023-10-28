 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Michigan ranks statistically on defense at the bye

Michigan’s arguably the best defense in the nation.

By Trevor Woods
Michigan v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Michigan’s had a great defense in recent years, but the 2023 edition may be the best of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the entire defensive staff has the unit firing on all cylinders, and that’s reflected in how high they rank in key metrics.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s defensive rankings through their first eight games.

Michigan Defense Rankings

Category Ranking Data
Scoring Defense 1 5.9 PPG
Total Defense 3 218.1 YPG
Rushing Defense 9 68.6 YPG
Passing Yards Allowed 1 141 YPG
Team Passing Efficiency Defense 3 96.25
Team Sacks 34 4.14 Sacks Per Game
Passes Intercepted 5 11
3rd Down Conversion % Defense 24 0.283
4th Down Conversion % Defense 5 0.222
First Downs Defense 2 89
Red Zone Defense 1 0.333

Fun facts about Michigan’s defense

  • Michigan’s defense hasn’t had a snap inside its 10-yard-line.
  • Michigan hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown to be scored against them in a game.
  • Michigan’s defense has returned four interceptions for touchdowns this season.
  • Michigan’s allowed just four passing touchdowns all season.
  • The defense has held opponents scoreless in 24 of 32 quarters played so far this season.
  • Michigan hasn’t given up any points in the third quarter this season.
  • Michigan’s held five of their last six opponents scoreless in the second half.

Michigan’s defense has been great, but they’ll face higher powered offenses in November including Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan’s defense has a lot of depth and plenty of talent and it’ll be interesting to see if they maintain this type of dominance.

