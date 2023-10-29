For a vast majority of the 2023 season, the Michigan football team has looked nearly flawless. The 8-0 starts and wide margins of victory that we have seen every week are a testament to preparation and execution from coaches and players alike, but a few players have consistently stood out by making key plays and filling up the box score. As we sit here during Michigan’s bye week, here are four players who have proved worthy of a “game ball” for their efforts thus far.

J.J. McCarthy

No surprise here, as McCarthy has been grabbing headlines with his play for the Wolverines all year. Through eight games, Michigan’s quarterback has thrown for 1,799 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Where McCarthy has impressed the most, though, is with his completion percentage (78.1), an ode to his accuracy and decision making.

Despite having lower yardage and touchdown totals than some other quarterbacks, McCarthy’s play has been impressive enough to put him firmly in the Heisman race at this point. His ability to operate the offense efficiently and showcase the ability to consistently make plays has prompted high praise from Jim Harbaugh, while also providing fans with a glimpse of elite level quarterback play that they haven’t seen recently from other Michigan quarterbacks.

On a team full of stars, McCarthy has been the best so far this year, and is Michigan’s MVP through eight games.

Roman Wilson

When veteran receiver Ronnie Bell departed for the NFL after last season, there was some uncertainty as to who would fill his shoes. Roman Wilson has done a more-than-admirable job thus far, serving as Michigan’s leading receiver with 446 yards and ten touchdowns. Early in the season, Wilson was McCarthy’s go-to target, as the two connected for five touchdowns in the first three games.

Despite a small dip in production in Big Ten play, Wilson has still been able to make an impact with his ability to create space and his run-after-the-catch ability. His ability to line up out wide and in the slot also adds versatility to his game, making him a threat for opposing defenses. If the first eight games are any indication, Wilson will be a key cog in the machine down the stretch.

Mike Sainristil

Coming into the season, one of the biggest questions for this Michigan team was how the secondary would hold up, particularly at the corner spot with the departures of D.J. Turner and Gemon Green. Sainristil has done an excellent job stepping up and adding stability from the nickel position, making plays all year. Sainristil currently leads all Michigan defensive backs in tackles with 18, and has even recorded a sack this year. Most notably, Sainristil also leads the team in interceptions with three, including two pick sixes.

Without a doubt, Sainristil has made a sizable impact on the field with his play, but one could argue that his biggest impact has been as a leader for the team. His status as a captain and leader has been praised throughout the year and should only serve to help the team going forward.

Linebackers

This is technically three players, but it was hard to pick just one. The Michigan defense has been among the nation’s elite units all year, and the play of the linebackers has been a big reason why. The trio of Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and Ernest Hausmann have all made meaningful contributions, making it hard to credit one over the others.

Colson is currently the team’s leading tackler with 45, while Barrett and Hausmann are tied for second with 28 each. However, Barrett, a fifth-year senior, has also added a pass deflection, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

While each linebacker has been solid this year as part of the rotation, some credit needs to be handed to linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who returned to Michigan this year after a three-year stint on the Ole Miss coaching staff. Under his direction, this unit has taken a big step forward, leading the way for a defense that lost some key contributors at the end of last season.

