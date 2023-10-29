Preseason Profile: An improved jump shot could help Terrance Williams II earn minutes

As part of our preseason coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

Today, let’s discuss the lone senior on this roster: Terrance Williams II.

Before coming to Michigan, what he’s done so far

Williams is one of the two members of Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class that’s still with the team. He was rated just outside the top-100 on the 247 Composite, ranked as the 16th-best power forward and the best recruit from Washington D.C. He grew up with Hunter Dickinson, as they were AAU teammates since T-Will was in fourth grade.

That chemistry with Dickinson likely played somewhat of a role in Williams’ commitment, as he committed to the Wolverines on New Year’s Day in 2020, a few weeks after Dickinson did the same.

Williams has seen his minutes steadily rise over three seasons with the Wolverines. His most efficient season came in his sophomore year when he was one of the most valuable players off the bench for Michigan.

In 15 minutes per game, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three and 78.8 percent from the free throw line. Some of his best games as a Wolverine came in that season, including a career-high 22 points in a Nebraska win, 17 points in a crucial win against Ohio State to help Michigan make the NCAA Tournament, and nine points in the Round of 32 win over Tennessee.

Last season, Williams started at the 4 in 26 of Michigan’s 32 games. While his counting stats ticked up with increased minutes, he struggled from an efficiency standpoint, only making 38.5 percent of his shots and 25 percent of his threes. A knee bruise took him out of the starting lineup in late February, but with the energy Will Tschetter provided, he didn’t earn his starting spot back until the final NIT game of the season.

Scouting report

Williams has excelled as your classic Glue Guy for the Wolverines, earning playing time his first two seasons by playing good defense, rebounding well, and doing the little things while making catch-and-shoot threes.

He also has a solid mid-range shot that he can make off a dribble in the post. He played well off of Hunter Dickinson, as the two showcased a clear chemistry from their AAU days when they were on the floor together. He also was a pretty good defender on the interior, using his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to slow down forwards at the rim.

Last season, he appeared to struggle with confidence; much like Brandon Johns toward the end of his Michigan tenure, you could see his body language change after he missed two shots in a row. He couldn’t knock down shots consistently, and it appeared to affect his play in other areas of the game. It couldn’t help his confidence that in many games he spent large stretches on the bench while Tschetter and Tarris Reed Jr. did pretty well at the 4.

That said, it’s easy to forget that Williams was the second-most efficient three-point shooter (min. 10 attempts) on a Michigan team that made the Sweet Sixteen two years ago. He’s been a key contributor on this team before, so hopefully for his sake, last season’s struggles were an anomaly.

Quotes from Media Day about Williams

“Mostly just getting a quicker release, not a lot of sling back on it, more follow-through, that’s really the key factors I focused on,” Williams said on tweaking his jump shot.

“I think when you get to your senior year in college, you can go one of two ways,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “You can go back to the wall. I’m gonna go all out, I’m gonna burn it out, I’m gonna leave it. A small percentage of guys do that. The larger percentage of guys say, ‘Been there done that, I am this close to a Michigan degree, I played in the NCAA Tournament,’ and they could coast.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

Williams has clearly put in the work to change his jump shot this off-season. It looks much smoother and more natural for him now, and it appears he’s knocking them down more consistently.

Here’s that improved jumper from TWill. He looks a lot smoother releasing the ball, seems more natural. pic.twitter.com/BlibAwN1dq — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) October 17, 2023

Williams is not going to start at the 4 this season with Olivier Nkamhoua transferring in, and with all the options Michigan has at that spot, he may not play much of the 4 at all.

In the portion of practice we saw at Media Day, Williams repped exclusively with the guards and played 2 and 3 in the five-on-five portion. Martelli did say that Williams “might be a bigger small forward,” and with how this roster is made up, it would make the most sense for him to play at the 3.

In order to stay on the floor as a 3, Williams will have to guard quicker players and knock down threes. He’ll likely split time at the small forward spot with transfer Tray Jackson, with Youssef Khayat or Jace Howard possibly getting a few minutes there as well. He could start at the 3 if he proves he can knock down threes more consistently than Jackson.

Final Thought

After struggling at times last season, it’s easy to forget that Williams has been a valuable role player at Michigan before. That said, in order to stay on the floor, he’ll need to keep playing good defense and prove he can knock down the three-ball consistently.

