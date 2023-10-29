Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines enjoyed (well, depending on who you ask) a bye week to recover and prepare for the final month of the regular season. Up next is a primetime game against their opponent last December in the Big Ten Championship — the Purdue Boilermakers.

With the Wolverines returning home and playing a not-so-great Purdue team, it shouldn’t come as a shock to see the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Wolverines as 31-point favorites to open the week.

Michigan is 8-0 and have destroyed every opponent this season by at least 20 points. Meanwhile, Purdue is under new leadership this season and has had a rough go thus far. The Boilermakers have just two wins on the season — over Virginia Tech and Illinois — and are coming off a 31-14 loss at Nebraska.

With this being Michigan’s final primetime game at the Big House this season, expect the atmosphere to be rockin’ all night long as the Wolverines look to get win No. 9.

