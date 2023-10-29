Report: Jim Harbaugh could still face punishment in NFL if he flees NCAA suspension

With two ongoing NCAA investigations, there has been rampant speculation about whether or not Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be with the Wolverines beyond the current season. Even most of our Reacts Survey respondents from this week don’t believe Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor next year.

So if Harbaugh does head back to the pro ranks, he may not be completely safe from any/all punishment if the NCAA decides to take action against him for the two ongoing investigations.

According to a report on Sunday morning from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the NFL would likely not be a “safe harbor” for Harbaugh, “Raising the strong possibility Harbaugh would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he could face in college if he returns to the pros.”

What’s interesting about this, according to the two NFL insiders, is that their sources point to the case of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel and quarterback Terrell Pryor as precedence for how the NFL and its teams could handle a possible suspension for Harbaugh in college.

In 2011, Pryor traded memorabilia for money and tattoos, and was suspended for five games by the NCAA. Meanwhile, Tressel was forced to resign due to not saying anything about what was going on. Pryor declared for the Supplemental Draft, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell carried over his NCAA-issued suspension. Tressel took a job with the Indianapolis Colts and also served a suspension, however, this one was issued by the team and not the league.

Essentially, anyone who flees punishment from the NCAA will have to still face punishment in the NFL.

Of course, Harbaugh and the program have yet to hear from the NCAA on any potential punishment. In fact, the program hasn’t even been given a Notice of Allegations yet on the latest investigation into Connor Stalions and an alleged sign-stealing scheme. When that does happen, though, the program will have 90 days to respond.

Any potential punishment would more than likely be handed down after the 2023 season, so let’s just sit back, try to breathe a little bit and enjoy the rest of the Michigan Wolverines’ season while we can. Because like Harbaugh likes to say, “No man knows the future.”

