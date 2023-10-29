Once again, the Michigan Wolverines have gotten off to a hot start, but this time just feels different. While basically the rest of the top-10 teams in the country have had an off week or two — which also may have resulted in a loss — the Wolverines have consistently looked like a team on a mission every single game.

As a result, there have been plenty of highlights this season, ranging from a Heisman-worthy campaign from J.J. McCarthy to a defense that is allowing just 3.8 non-garbage time points per game. Below are just a few of the best moments this season, ordered chronologically as we head into a big final month.

The perfect tribute

Michigan was cruising against UNLV with minimal resistance on the way to a 2-0 start. That did not get in the way of a pretty special play, however, as the broadcasters took a moment early in the second half to talk about the passing of McCarthy’s friend, Ryan Keeler.

In a scene that felt nearly too perfect to be true, McCarthy hit Roman Wilson for a 47-yard touchdown, matching Keeler’s high school jersey number, which the quarterback had marked on his hand in memory of his friend.

J.J. McCarthy is wearing No. 47 on his hand to honor the memory of his friend and high school teammate Ryan Keeler.



Keeler, who passed away in February, was a defensive lineman for UNLV.



Today, McCarthy threw a 47-yard touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/kka89dCnJz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2023

Uno reverse

Rutgers has kept it close far too often against Michigan, and this year it was just a seven-point lead at halftime. The Wolverines came out of the locker room and kicked a field goal, but the Scarlet Knights responded by driving down the field and faced a fourth-and-2 from just outside the red zone.

The Michigan defense responded as always, blowing up the screen to end the threat. Among the mass of bodies swarming the ball, Mike Sainristil emerged and started sprinting the other way, throwing Junior Coulson off his back and comically getting some help from Kenneth Grant. Even more wild: this would not be his only fourth-down pick six this year.

QB1 -> WR1

Truthfully, this list could basically be a McCarthy highlight reel, with so many of his touchdowns combining precision and arm strength. His opener against Nebraska in Michigan’s first road game was a beauty, perfectly reading the defense and firing a dart to the back of the end zone.

This is really a Roman Wilson spotlight, though. Wilson has confidently stepped up as McCarthy’s favorite target, finding the end zone 10 (!) times already thanks to his maneuverability and hands. No play showcases this better than his ridiculous on-the-helmet snag against the Cornhuskers.

Can't stop thinking about the Roman ̶E̶m̶p̶i̶r̶e̶ Wilson catch @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VFMLZEmxfL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Goodbye, goodnight

The Wolverines remained on the road the next week and traveled to Minnesota for a trophy game. While Michigan was favorited as usual, this was seen as the first test for the team on the young season, playing under the lights for the Little Brown Jug against a decent Big Ten West foe.

Two plays into the game, it was clear how this game was going to play out. Will Johnson jumped the route and took the interception to the house, giving the Wolverines another early lead and all of the momentum. The defense has still scored more pick sixes themselves (4) than passing touchdowns scored against them (3).

No. 2️⃣ delivers on the second play of the game.



Will Johnson's Pick-6 gets things started tonight in Minneapolis.@Willj1228 x @UMichFootball



: NBC pic.twitter.com/ZVaYdsQrb4 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

Lol.

After a week of rumors and controversy, Michigan headed into East Lansing for a primetime contest full of distractions and hatred. Though the Spartans are absolutely terrible this season, it would not have been unheard of for the Wolverines to come out sloppy and slow.

Instead, it was all gas from the start. McCarthy showed no mercy, ruthlessly slicing through the defense and escaping pressure all night, lasering in touchdowns drive after drive. In the end, there was no question about where this team’s head is right now, and the Wolverines got revenge for last year’s assault in the best way possible.

〽️ 21/27

〽️ 77.8%

〽️ 4 TD

〽️ 0 INT



Watch each of J.J. McCarthy's career-high 4 TD passes. ⤵️@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/g2HfIjl4pW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 22, 2023

