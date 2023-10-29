Michigan remains atop ESPN’s latest SP+ rankings

The Michigan football team wasn’t in action this week, and despite being in the news for the wrong reasons all week, there’s still at least one thing going the way of the Wolverines. After the bye, Michigan still sits in the top spot of ESPN and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with SP+, Connelly describes it as, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” The SP+ metric takes into account a team’s efficiencies on offense, defense, and special teams to generate one number that can be used to rank and predict the performance of college football teams.

The rating is used to predict how many points a given team would beat (or lose to) the “average” college football team by. For example, after Week 9, Michigan has an SP+ rating of 29.2, meaning Michigan should beat the “average” college football team by 29.2 points.

Even after not playing, Michigan’s rating actually improved from a mark of 28.7 after last week, however, the teams behind Michigan also improved to narrow the gap between the Wolverines and the field.

Georgia holds onto the No. 2 spot after a dominant win over Florida on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a rating of 26.4, making the gap 2.8 points. Ohio State went on the road and defeated Wisconsin, helping the Buckeyes move up to the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

Oregon also moved up in the rankings after going on the road to Salt Lake City for a much anticipated matchup with Utah and rolling to a 35-6 victory. The Ducks now stand at No. 4. The No. 5 spot is now occupied by Texas, after they also won by a 35-6 final score against BYU.

Coming out of the bye week, Michigan will return home to Ann Arbor to face Purdue. The Boilermakers have scuffled this year, standing at 2-6. They also come in with an SP+ rating of -4.4 (No. 82 nationally), suggesting that Michigan should once again roll to victory.

