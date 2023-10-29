The Michigan Wolverines come in at No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, just ahead of rival of Ohio State.

Not playing this weekend — or voters taking the NCAA investigation into account — have them down a handful of first place votes from last week. Georgia did look good against Florida, but it shouldn’t have taken away that many votes for the Wolverines.

The Bulldogs received 48 first place votes to stay 59 points ahead of the Wolverines. The rival Buckeyes earned three first place votes and are 48 points back of the Wolverines.

Florida State was the only other team to grab first place votes, receiving three. The Seminoles sit just 25 points back of the Buckeyes after their easy win over Wake Forest.

Washington rounds out the top-five after another close win on Saturday. The Huskies struggled to beat Arizona State last week and then barely defeated Stanford.

Oregon looked impressive in beating Utah, 35-6, and moved up two spots to No. 6. Texas stayed steady at No. 7, while Alabama moved up a spot to No. 8 after a bye week.

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 9 despite getting all it could handle from Indiana on Saturday.

Oklahoma came in at No. 10 after suffering its first loss of the year at Kansas. Ole Miss, Notre Dame, LSU, Missouri and Louisville finished off the top-15.

No other Big Ten teams were ranked this week, but Rutgers received two votes after a bye week. The Scarlet Knights have six wins this year and will take on Ohio State at home on Saturday.

