Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines get first sweep of the season

The Michigan men’s ice hockey team stayed home for the weekend, playing Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday at Yost Arena. The No. 6 ranked Wolverines hardly broke a sweat, dominating both games to outscore Lindenwood, 19-2.

In the first game on Friday, the Wolverines got off to a lightning quick start, as sophomore forward Jackson Hallum scored just 40 seconds into the game. Dylan Duke also got on the board, while Lindenwood scored on a shorthanded goal in the first period, making the score 2-1. From then on, it was all Michigan.

The Wolverines bombarded Lindenwood for four more goals in the second period, including a second from Jackson Hallum, and three more in the third period. Michigan never took its foot off the gas, out-shooting Lindenwood, 45-20, and winning the face off battle, 44-22, en route to a 9-1 final.

Despite not facing many shots, senior goalie Noah West got the win in his second start of the season, blocking 19-of-20 shots.

Believe it or not, Michigan actually followed up Friday’s win with an even more dominant outing Saturday. While it took a little longer than it did Friday, the Wolverines got on the board first courtesy of a Gavin Brindley power play goal. Rutger McGroarty also found the back of the net with a power play goal of his own in the first period.

Lindenwood would respond with a goal early in the second period courtesy of David Gagnon, but it would prove to be insignificant, with Michigan scoring seven unanswered goals in the second period alone. The Wolverines tacked on another goal in the third period for good measure to make the final score 10-1.

Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley, T.J. Hughes and Mark Estapa each contributed to the onslaught with two goals each in the game. Meanwhile, goaltender Jake Braczewski was in net for this game, blocking 27-of-28 shots in the win.

After playing two straight series at home, Michigan will hit the road again for another Big Ten matchup with Wisconsin. The Wolverines and Badgers will do battle at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.

