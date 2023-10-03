There was plenty of action in college football this past weekend, including Michigan’s dominant 45-7 road win over Nebraska. Let’s have a look at how Michigan’s opponents this season did in their games, and what’s on deck for each team.

East Carolina (1-4): 24-17 loss to Rice

This one was a back and forth affair, but Rice came out on top in the end. The Owls ended up with the final advantage on the scoreboard despite being out-gained by over 100 total yards and only rushing for 37 total yards in the game.

Next week: Bye

UNLV (4-1): 44-20 win over Hawaii

UNLV’s strong start to the season continued with a win over Hawaii. The Rebels jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They put up 449 yards of total offense and forced a pair of turnovers en route to the victory. They’ve won three in a row since playing Michigan.

Next week: Bye

Bowling Green (2-3): 38-27 win over Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech paid Bowling Green $1.1 million to play this game and wound up getting upset at home. Bowling Green sophomore running back Terion Stewart had a nice day with 138 rushing yards and a score, while receiver Finn Hogan made an impressive one-handed touchdown grab.

Next week: at Miami (OH) (4-1)

Rutgers (4-1): 52-3 win over Wagner

Rutgers bounced back nicely following the loss to Michigan last week. This one was never close, and Rutgers was able to hold Wagner to only 106 yards of total offense. Running back Kyle Monangai had another nice day, with 87 yards and a touchdown.

Next week: at Wisconsin (3-1)

Minnesota (3-2): 35-24 win over Louisiana

Minnesota got a big win before a primetime game against Michigan next week. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was efficient, completing 14-of-16 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Daniel Jackson also had two receiving touchdowns and 89 yards on five receptions.

Next week: vs Michigan (5-0)

Indiana (2-3)/Maryland (5-0): Maryland wins 44-17

Don’t look now but the Terrapins enter October with a spotless record. Maryland dominated in this one, and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was a big reason why. He finished with 352 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air, while also running for one. Maryland receivers Tai Felton and Jeshuan Jones also had more than 100 receiving yards each.

Next week: Indiana bye; Maryland at Ohio State (4-0)

Michigan State (2-3): 26-16 loss to Iowa

Michigan State hung around for a while, and even led 16-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean essentially put the game on ice, taking a punt return 70 yards to the house in the fourth quarter. Four turnovers also proved costly for the Spartans.

Next week: Bye

Purdue (2-3): 44-19 win over Illinois

Purdue has struggled early in the season, but dominated Illinois thanks in part to a 21-0 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Purdue’s Hudson Card turned in a solid performance, completing 18-of-26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. also added 112 yards on the ground.

Next week: at Iowa (4-1)

Penn State (5-0): 41-13 win over Northwestern

This game was deadlocked at 10-10 at halftime, and it looked like Northwestern was knocking on the door of an upset. Penn State found its footing in the second half, though, and rolled to victory. Drew Allar didn’t have his best day, as he only completed 18-of-33 passes for 189 yards.

Next week: Bye

Ohio State (4-0): Bye

Next week: vs Maryland (5-0)