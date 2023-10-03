The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their first road win of the season and are flying high at 5-0. While the coaches continue to put in work on the field, they are also actively recruiting. The staff is looking to capitalize on the season’s great first month to get out to a hot start in the 2025 cycle; they are also looking to rebound from some losses in 2024.

Michigan offers three-star 2024 Kansas commit

The Wolverines took a blow last month when the Smith twins flipped to Kentucky. With a couple vacated spots on the defensive line, the coaches are back on the recruiting trail trying to do some flipping of their own. Accordingly, Michigan has officially offered 2024 three-star edge Deshawn Warner, who is currently committed to Kansas.

Warner committed to the Jayhawks back in July, doing so just one week after his official visit there. Prior to Kansas, Warner had only taken two other official visits to Oregon State and Washington.

The Wolverines could use some good news on the 2024 front, and flipping Warner would do just that. Michigan will have to wait and see if the No. 33 edge and No. 493 overall prospect in the class plans a visit to Ann Arbor. If he does, the Wolverines would then have reason to be optimistic.

2025 four-star OT interested in returning to the Great Lakes State

When it comes to the offensive line at Michigan, Sherrone Moore doesn’t rebuild, he reloads. As we have heard throughout the last couple seasons, the Wolverines have an embarrassment of riches along the offensive line. That being said, replacing players in the future with elite talent is a must for a squad that likes to run the ball.

2025 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola fits the bill for what the Wolverines are looking for. He is the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. He continues to rack up offers, but has only taken one visit to Kansas State. Luckily for the Wolverines, they aren’t the only ones recruiting Babalola to Michigan.

Andrew Sprague, a 2024 four-star offensive tackle commit, is friends with Babalola and is trying to sway him to Ann Arbor. In an interview with The Michigan Insider ($), Babalola had a lot to say about his offer and potentially returning to play ball in the state he was born.

“So I’ve known Andrew Sprague for awhile and recently he’s been texting me that Michigan is interested,” Babalola said. “My head coach said the same thing, too. Coach Moore texted me in the morning and said he wanted to get on the phone later. When we talked, he offered me. It was really big for me because Michigan is a great school and I was born in Bloomfield Township, so that was cool.”

Babalola acknowledges that committing to a school isn’t all about the football program, but about academics as well.

“I am very interested in Michigan,” Babalola said. “With it being where I was born, the academics, and the success of the football program, all of it interest me a lot. I’m really looking forward to learning more about the program itself and creating a relationship with the coaching staff, so I’d just say that they’re a school I’m really interested in.”

Babalola is still very open in his recruitment but has Michigan high on his list. He is planning on visiting Ann Arbor this season, potentially for the season finale matchup against the Buckeyes. The Wolverines have a lot of positives on their side in Babalola’s recruitment in the early goings.