We’re about a week into practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team, who is preparing for the 2023-24 season without their head coach, as Juwan Howard recovers from his heart surgery in September.

Assistant coach Howard Eisley provided an update on the Defend The Block podcast, emphasizing the importance of his recovery before re-joining the program.

“Obviously it’s a stressful time and a very scary time with the surgery,” Eisley said. “We wish him the best, we want him to get better, and the most important thing right now is his health and him being able to recover and not be in a rush to get back, because I know he misses everyone over here, especially the guys, and wants to be around them. I know he’s taking care of his health and there’s people around him that are making him do that.”

With Howard gone, that means the rest of the coaching staff has had to do more work. Eisley said their goal is to handle the heavy lifting so it’s a seamless transition when Howard returns and they can hit the ground running.

“That’s the beauty of in that we all pull together,” Eisley said. “Obviously when Coach went down, we knew we all had to step up and make sure we kept the boat afloat and make sure when he gets back, all the things we want to cover when he gets back will be put in. I think we’ve done a good job thus far in making sure we help each other on both sides of the ball and that we get our basic fundamental things in that we like to put in at the beginning of this year.”

On some key guards

It was never the plan for Dug McDaniel to play as much as he did in his freshman season, and as you’d expect for a freshman point guard, his season was full of ups and downs. Eisley said that they are expecting a lot from the young guard, reiterating that they need him to step up as a leader.

“It only helps that he was able to experience those growing pains last year. We’re looking for a huge year from Dug,” Eisley said. “We need him to take a giant step and be a leader from that position. Coach always has a lot of pressure on that guy and a lot of accountability because he’s our coach on the floor. Dug has to continue his growth as a player and a leader, but I think he’s up for the challenge and he’s really looking forward to this season. He was one of the few returning guys from last year that was very disappointed with how the season ended.”

The only freshman scholarship player on the roster is George Washington III, who Eisley implied will be playing both point guard and shooting guard for the Wolverines this season.

“He’s a hard worker, he wants to learn, he wants to get better,” Eisley said. “George is an incredible shooter. Right now, we’re trying to help grow him in the playmaking department. ...George is going to be a guy that plays two positions for us. That’s tough for any freshman, but he’s smart and he has a high basketball I.Q. He’s going to have some bad days, but hopefully his confidence doesn’t get too down. I see George helping us a lot this year.”

Washington will likely learn a lot from McDaniel and Jaelin Llewellyn, the latter of which is hoping to get on the floor as soon as possible after tearing his ACL early last season.

“He’s on his way back, he’s doing well, he’s really trying his best to get on the floor and help our guys,” Llewellyn said. “He wants to be back on the floor, he has a lot of knowledge. The tough part about when he went down was I thought he was really turning a corner for us. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off at and really come in and help us in any way he can.”

Eisley mentioned that he’s pumped about this team’s versatility, saying that he thinks they can cause a lot of problems on defense because of their length. When asked about the guard the Wolverines landed in the transfer portal, Nimari Burnett, Eisley mentioned that he and the other new guys on the roster have to prove themselves.

“If you look at our roster, you can see the guys that came into our program, they all have something to prove. Nimari is no different,” Eisley said. “We have older guys that are really motivated, which is good. Our job as coaches is to put them in the best positions to succeed and take advantage of their skill sets.”