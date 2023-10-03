Michigan basketball schedule: Dates, times, TV designations for 2023-24 season

The fully completed Michigan Wolverines’ 2023-24 basketball schedule is out — dates, times, TV assignments, the whole dang thing is finally here.
Well, for most of the games, anyways.
Below is the schedule for Juwan Howard and company this upcoming season.
- Friday, Nov. 3: vs. Northwood (exhibition game), 7 p.m. on BTN+
- Tuesday, Nov. 7: vs. UNC Ashville, 8:30 p.m. on BTN
- Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Youngstown State, 6:30 p.m. on BTN
- Monday, Nov. 13: St. John’s @ Madison Square Garden for Gavitt Tipoff Games, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
- Friday, Nov. 17: vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m. on BTN+
- Wednesday, Nov. 22: Memphis (Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas), 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- Thursday, Nov. 23: Arkansas/Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas), TBA on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
- Friday, Nov. 24: UNC/N. Iowa/Villanova/Texas Tech (Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas), TBA on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
- Saturday, Dec. 2: @ Oregon, TBA time/TV
- Tuesday, Dec. 5: vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. on Peacock
- Sunday, Dec. 10: @ Iowa, 4:30 p.m. on BTN
- Saturday, Dec. 16: vs. Eastern Michigan, 2:15 p.m. on BTN
- Tuesday, Dec. 19: vs. Florida (Jumpman Invitational), TBA time/TV
- Friday, Dec. 29: vs. McNeese, TBA time on BTN
- Thursday, Jan. 4: vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. on Peacock
- Sunday, Jan. 7: vs. Penn State @ The Palestra in Philadelphia, noon on BTN
- Thursday, Jan. 11: @ Maryland, 7 p.m. on FS1
- Monday, Jan. 15: vs. Ohio State, noon on FOX
- Thursday, Jan. 18: vs. Illinois, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
- Tuesday, Jan. 23: at Purdue, 9 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan. 27: vs. Iowa, 5 p.m. on FS1
- Tuesday, Jan. 30: @ Michigan State, 9 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Feb. 3: vs. Rutgers, 4 p.m. on BTN
- Wednesday, Feb. 7: vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. on BTN
- Saturday. Feb. 10: @ Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. on BTN
- Tuesday, Feb. 13: @ Illinois, 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Feb. 17: vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m. on FOX
- Thursday, Feb. 22: @ Northwestern, 9 p.m. on FS1
- Sunday, Feb. 25: vs. Purdue, 2 p.m. on CBS
- Thursday, Feb. 29: @ Rutgers, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
- Sunday, March 3: @ Ohio State, 4 p.m. on CBS
- Sunday, March 10: vs. Nebraska, noon on BTN
