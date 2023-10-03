Michigan Reacts Survey: Are you confident in road games for the Wolverines moving forward?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Michigan Wolverines put a beating on the Nebraska Cornhuskers last weekend on their own turf. The 45-7 victory for Michigan could very well be the start of something great — putting together complete games and continuing to improve with each and every game. It was their most dominant effort thus far, and if you take a peak at the schedule, more could be on the way.

It very well could start this weekend at Minnesota, as Michigan heads to Minneapolis Saturday night for the right to take the Little Brown Jug back to Ann Arbor.

After last weekend’s destruction of Nebraska, how confident are you feeling in Michigan road games from here on out? Great? Good? Indifferent? Still not good?

The Wolverines also managed to cover the spread for the first time last weekend. This Saturday, they are 19.5-point favorites (as of this writing). Do you think they can get the job done and cover the spread two weeks in a row?

