Michigan stays at No. 2 in latest ESPN FPI

The Michigan Wolverines had a bye this week, but stayed at No. 2 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings. The Wolverines came into the off week 8-0 and are getting ready for their final four games as they try and win a third straight Big Ten Championship.

One of the teams they will have to go through is the only team ahead of them in the latest rankings. Ohio State stayed at No. 1 in FPI after beating Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday night. The two rivals look like they are an undefeated collision course once again to end the regular season.

Alabama comes in behind the two Big Ten schools after a bye week of their own. The Crimson Tide moved up two spots in the rankings, but the biggest mover was Oregon who rose six spots to No. 4.

Penn State stayed in the top five despite a lackluster win over Indiana on Saturday. The Nittany Lions needed a late touchdown to put away the Hoosiers, but got the win a week after losing to Ohio State.

Georgia comes in next at No. 6 and Florida State is right behind the Bulldogs after their dominant win over Wake Forest. Oklahoma is No. 8 despite suffering its first loss on Saturday at Kansas; Texas and LSU round out the top 10 just ahead of two-loss Notre Dame.

The head-scratching ranking was Washington coming in at No. 14 despite being undefeated. Three two-loss teams were ahead of the Huskies, who are not a favorite of the computers.

Wisconsin is the next Big Ten team in the rankings at No. 29, while Maryland comes in at No. 32 despite losing to Northwestern.

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”