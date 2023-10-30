Preseason Profile: Youssef Khayat may be able to crack the rotation

As part of our pre-season coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

In this edition, we’ll look at sophomore forward Youssef Khayat.

Before coming to Michigan, what he’s done so far

Khayat joined Michigan very late in last year’s cycle, joining the team in Paris during the international trip in August.

The Lebanese forward committed to Michigan in late June. He played well with Limoges CSP in France’s U21 program in one of the better youth leagues in Europe, averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also got the chance to travel with Lebanon’s senior national team and represented his country in last summer’s FIBA Asia Cup.

Khayat only appeared in nine games his freshman season, with his lone start coming in the NIT loss to Vanderbilt. He mostly played when Michigan had a big lead or a big deficit, with him scoring a career-high six points in the win at Minnesota last season.

Scouting report

With Limoges U21, Khayat proved to be a capable shooter at the forward spot who could knock down threes and mid-range shots. He’s a crafty driver who can take advantage of a poor closeout before finishing in the lane. At 6-foot-9, he’s got great length on defense and can finish over smaller forwards in the lane, showing off a nifty floater if he can’t get to the rim.

In limited minutes last season, he seemed phased by the speed of college basketball and was a step slow on both ends. He was buried in the rotation and didn’t exactly have the trust of the coaching staff to play significant minutes. With Michigan’s lack of depth at shooting guard in the NIT, he had to play some minutes and clearly looked out of position.

There’s no doubt Khayat is talented watching his play from overseas, but he never really got comfortable last season at Michigan.

Quote from Media Day about Khayat

“I think I’ve improved a lot, like you said, slowing the game down and being more of a player,” Khayat said. “Just reading all the plays, making the right plays at the right time, this was one of my major improvements this off-season, I think I’ve been doing great in this, and hopefully it will stay the same, too.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

Watching him in the hour of practice we saw at Media Day, Khayat seemed much more comfortable running sets and letting it fly from deep. He’s got a year in Juwan Howard’s system under his belt, which should help him feel a lot more comfortable.

Ideally, Khayat could do well as a small-ball 4, but Michigan has a lot of options at power forward now with Olivier Nkamhoua, Will Tschetter, and Terrance Williams II. T-Will and Tray Jackson should play the majority of minutes at the 3, but one of the biggest needs on this team is three-point shooting; if Khayat can knock down threes consistently, he could crack the rotation at the 3. I could see him knocking down a few key threes to help Michigan take a big lead in a Big Ten game in January.

Final Thought

Khayat struggled in limited minutes his freshman season, but he seems more comfortable heading into the 2023-24 campaign. If he can work within the flow of the offense and make threes, he could earn more than a few minutes in the rotation.

