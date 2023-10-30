Big House Bleachers: Discussing the latest on Michigan’s NCAA investigation, upcoming CFP ranking

On this week’s Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael Smeltzer from Wolverine Chronicle and Matt Hartwell from Maize n Brew delve into the media frenzy surrounding Michigan during their bye week.

Despite no action on the field, the spotlight on Michigan football remained intense due to allegations of illegal sign-stealing. As the NCAA delves into these claims, Matt and Mike unpack the potential repercussions for both this season and future ones.

They explore the investigation’s expected timeline, speculate on Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day’s possible involvement in the initial allegations, and consider the long-term impacts on recruiting and the coaching staff.

The duo then shifts focus to the impending CFP rankings, sharing their predictions for Tuesday’s reveal. Wrapping up, they preview the Michigan vs. Purdue game set for Saturday in Ann Arbor.

