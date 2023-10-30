Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh held his weekly news conference on Monday. Harbaugh was asked about the NCAA investigation into alleged sign-stealing implicating analyst Connor Stalions.

The NCAA doesn’t allow coaches, players, or programs to talk about an ongoing matter, so Harbaugh is limited in what he can and cannot say publicly. Because of that, there wasn’t much Harbaugh could say.

Despite various reports day in and day out, the team is blocking out the noise and keeping it to football and per Harbaugh, they’re “in an onward mode.”

“The team is refreshed. I am refreshed,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh noted that the entire team has a singular focus.

“It’s a one-track mind that I’m modeling and I’m seeing it throughout the program.”

Harbaugh was asked how he keeps a one-track mind — he used a legendary Scottish Knight from the 1300’s as an example. This knight was made all the more famous in modern society by Mel Gibson in the 1995 film Braveheart.

“I just channel my inner William Wallace,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind.”

Wideout Roman Wilson was also asked about Michigan’s focus in the midst of allegations. Wilson isn’t letting it bother him.

“I feel this team does a good job of avoiding distractions and being locked in,” Wilson said.

Michigan’s main focus has been to win a national championship and they aren’t going to let anything dissuade them from maintaining the edge they’ve had through their first eight games. Michigan’s No. 2 in the nation, 8-0 on the season, and their most recent game was a 49-0 win over rival Michigan State after the allegations began to surface. As things currently stand, Michigan and Georgia are tied for the best national championship odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +240.

When asked about the allegations on Monday Harbaugh continued to point media back to his original statement on the matter, one in which he called “forthright.”

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in his statement on Oct. 19. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

There have been unfounded rumors out there from various news sources and speculatory articles whipped up by others, yet there’s not a lot of concrete facts surrounding the scope and ultimate impact of the allegations. Harbaugh said he’d love to talk about these issues. However, the NCAA doesn’t allow coaches the opportunity to say their piece.

“You just have to let it play out. Cooperate with the investigation, and then watch how it plays out,” Harbaugh said. “But the speculation part. I mean, as I said, there’s just too much of a one-track mind on coaching the team to be able to engage in every piece of speculation that seems to be any and everywhere.”

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.