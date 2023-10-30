Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Purdue press conference

The Michigan Wolverines had quite the bye week.

While most college football teams stay out of the news, emphasize rest and look toward to future opponents, the Wolverines couldn’t stay out of the news.

In his first press conference in Ann Arbor since the latest NCAA investigation broke, head coach Jim Harbaugh was flooded with questions about the allegations, to which he gave very few answers. Nonetheless, here are the key quotes from Harbaugh’s Monday press conference leading up to Purdue:

After reports emerged over the weekend about Michigan rescinding a contract extension offer to Harbaugh, he replied with: “I wouldn’t say that’s accurate. No. And the university has a policy — we don’t comment on contract negotiations until after the (contract) is done.”

Harbaugh said overall, despite the outside noise in the media, “The team is refreshed. I’m refreshed. (Had an) opportunity to spend time with the family after a pretty good week of practice. Last week, got some things done. And we’re in an onward mode.”

When asked if it is a head coach’s responsibility to know everything that’s going on in the program, Harbaugh replied, “I think that that question probably answers itself. I was forthright with the statement right away. I’ll just leave it at that.”

When asked if Harbaugh and the coaching staff were investigating the potential outside investigator who allegedly had access to some videos or files, Harbaugh said, “I got a one-track mind. I’m not going to be speculating, (I) can let others speculate that, but the various speculation that’s out there would be unfair to the team.”

On balancing rest and rejuvenation versus maintaining the momentum the team has thus far throughout the season during the bye week, Harbaugh explained, “You do both at the same time. We had a good week last week. In fact, it was so good that I gave the guys one extra day from what was planned originally, and it’s just the opportunity to get away from football, get with their families — every single guy went home, some guys stayed for treatment or did whatever they thought was best for them.”

Harbaugh did give one quote on his feelings toward the investigation into the team: “I’m with you. I’m with you. And in the situation, you just have to let it play out, cooperate with the investigation and watch how it plays out.”

Harbaugh continuously harped on the phrase “one track mind” on his mentality for the team going into the last leg of the season: “It’s been a one-track mind. Get up and take care of business that day, then you go to sleep, get up and take care of business again the next day. And last week that was three days of practice and a fourth day of training, and then there was Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It was refreshing, rehabbing, and it takes focus and concentration, too, so we’re back to doing a practice day, so wake up and take care of business.”

Finally, when Harbaugh was asked if he felt blindsided by this when he heard about the investigation, he replied, “I was very forthright in the statement. I just refer you back to that. I was forthright and spoke the most volumes and that’s where that’s where I stood. Right questions can answer itself.”

In a week where Michigan will play at home once again, the storylines aren’t about the opponent ahead — they are about the internal struggles the football program is dealing with once again. Harbaugh, the players and the rest of the coaching staff cannot speak on the matter, so fans will just have to “wait and see” what the NCAA and Michigan decide to do relating to the sign-stealing allegations.