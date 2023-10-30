The Michigan Wolverines were idle last weekend, but there wasn’t much rest for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Monday night, Harbaugh took to the air waves for his weekly appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. He spoke with Jon Jansen about what his team did over the course of last week and also shared a brief scouting report of Purdue.

While there was no game to look forward to on the schedule last week, Michigan was still putting in work. Harbaugh mentioned the team was both practicing and working out. He also noted some players were resting and the team earned an extra day off during the week. He even got to watch some other college football games as well.

Speaking of rest, Harbaugh mentioned the bye week was particularly beneficial for the secondary getting some time off to get healthy. Several key contributors (Will Johnson, Amorion Walker and Rod Moore to name a few) have missed time at different points this year, so Harbaugh mentioned it’s beneficial for the group to recuperate.

On last week’s show, the head coach mentioned it would be important during the bye week for some younger guys to get some valuable practice reps. This week, he mentioned sophomore quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji were both impressive.

Michigan takes on Purdue this week, a team now under the direction of former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Walters’ Illinois defense gave Michigan fits last year in a late-season game in Ann Arbor. On the defense, Harbaugh mentioned he expects to see some man-to-man with some two-deep shell coverage. He also complimented Purdue’s group of edge rushers.

In regards to the Boilermaker offense, Harbaugh gave praise to quarterback Hudson Card on his ability to run and make plays. He also did the same for running backs Devin Mockabee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Wolverines saw Mockabee last year in the Big Ten title game, where he ran for 71 yards and also had six receptions for 31 yards.

Harbaugh also provided a couple updates on some injuries. Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil have both been playing in games despite not logging full weeks of practice. He also mentioned running back Kalel Mullings is back to practicing. Mullings has performed well with more playing time this year, but has missed the last two games. Harbaugh didn’t guarantee anything, but said it’s looking like Mullings will play this week.

Michigan’s group of edge rushers has really been getting after it this year. Two members of the rotation, Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart, were mentioned by Harbaugh as players he believes are on the rise. He also said linebackers Ernest Hausmann, Junior Colson and Mike Barrett have been standing out recently.

As a bonus, with Tuesday being Halloween, Harbaugh shared that he plans to dress up as Maverick from Top Gun.

