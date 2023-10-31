While Michigan was idle this week, there was still plenty of good college football on the schedule for Week 9. Let’s have a look at what went down in the games for each of Michigan’s 2023 opponents, as well as what’s next for each team.

East Carolina (1-7): 41-27 loss to UTSA

A dismal season continued for East Carolina on Saturday with yet another loss. The Pirate defense was gashed for 515 total yards, including 395 through the air courtesy of UTSA quarterback Frank Harris. Things don’t get any easier, as East Carolina faces Tulane next week.

Next week: vs Tulane (7-1)

UNLV (6-2): 31-24 loss to Fresno State

The third quarter of this game spelled doom for UNLV, as the Rebels were outscored 24-0 after entering halftime with a 17-7 lead. Four turnovers didn’t help matters either. The loss, just its second of the season, knocks UNLV down to third place in the Mountain West.

Next week: at New Mexico (3-5)

Bowling Green (4-4): Bye

Next week: vs Ball State (2-6)

Rutgers (6-2): Bye

Next week: vs Ohio State (8-0)

Nebraska (5-3)/Purdue (2-6): Nebraska wins 31-14

Nebraska has got some momentum now with a three-game win streak, while Purdue is hobbling into its matchup with Michigan. This game was turnover-plagued on both sides, with seven total turnovers in the game. Nebraska’s 21-0 cushion through three quarters was enough to cement the victory.

Next week: Nebraska at Michigan State (2-6); Purdue at Michigan (8-0)

Minnesota (5-3)/Michigan State (2-6): Minnesota wins 27-12

The Minnesota offense paved the way to victory behind 200 passing yards from Athan Kaliakmanis and 204 rushing yards from running back Jordan Nubin. Minnesota receiver Daniel Jackson also continued his impressive season with 120 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Michigan State has lost six straight games.

Next week: Minnesota vs Illinois (3-5); Michigan State vs Nebraska (5-3)

Indiana (2-6)/Penn State (7-1): Penn State wins 33-24

Indiana used some big plays, including touchdowns of 90 and 69 yards, to hang around. The game was deadlocked at 24 in the closing minutes before Drew Allar hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 57-yard touchdown to ice the game for Penn State.

Next week: Indiana vs Wisconsin (5-3); Penn State at Maryland (5-3)

Maryland (5-3): 33-27 loss to Northwestern

What’s gotten into Maryland? The Terps’ loss on Saturday marked their third straight after a 5-0 start. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, continuing a recent trends of solid individual performances amid the team’s struggles. Things don’t get easier, as the Terps host Penn State this weekend.

Next week: vs Penn State (7-1)

Ohio State (8-0): 24-10 win over Wisconsin

After missing three straight games, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson returned to action and really impressed, generating 207 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. also had a solid performance with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. This one was close through three quarters, with Ohio State leading 17-10, but a late 33-yard touchdown run from Henderson iced the game.

Next week: at Rutgers (6-2)

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”