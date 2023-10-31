Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB set to visit for season finale against OSU

Michigan, despite all the outside noise, is still making an impact on the recruiting trail. The bye week allowed for the coaching staff to do some travelling to visit top prospects across the nation. With the Wolverines at 8-0 and with a good chance of making the College Football Playoff, the coaches have a lot to boast about on their recruiting visits.

Between the offense easily moving the ball up and down the field and the defense dominating opponents, several elite prospects in the 2025 cycle are taking notice. This includes a five-star quarterback.

2025 five-star quarterback plans visit to Ann Arbor

The Wolverines struck gold with J.J. McCarthy, who is firmly in the Heisman race. Now that the Wolverines are proving they can effectively move the ball through the air and on the ground, more offensive prospects are taking notice. With the Wolverines still being known as a historically pound the rock team, they could be the perfect fit for 2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.

MacIntyre is currently the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the 2025 cycle, behind only Michigan native Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines are actively recruiting both quarterbacks but battling stiff competition, as with every five-star prospect. MacIntyre is a big-bodied quarterback at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds.

According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), MacIntyre is planning to make an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor next month for their matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He visited Michigan in the offseason but has yet to make it up for a game. Quarterback coach Kirk Campbell has been establishing a great relationship with MacIntyre and made the trip down last Thursday to watch him play.

The signal-caller out of Brentwood, Tennessee currently serves in a very run-heavy offense, making him a good fit for Michigan’s playstyle.

MacIntrye has included Michigan in his top group, but the Wolverines will have plenty of competition. He holds offers from more than 30 schools, including Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oregon and more.

Top-100 center talks relationship with Sherrone Moore

Michigan is on the hunt for a third straight Joe Moore Award. The offense is humming this season and the offensive line play continues to improve each week. Sherrone Moore knows how to develop players into elite athletes and put them in the league, something that stands out to prospects looking to play on Sundays.

Several top offensive line recruits are interested in playing for the Wolverines, including four-star Seuseu Alofaituli. He is currently the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle. The junior out of Las Vegas, Nevada plays for powerhouse Bishop Gorman. He hasn’t made it up to Ann Arbor this season, but is planning on making the trip for Michigan’s matchup against Ohio State.

“I’m about to go to a game after playoffs,” Alofaituli told On3’s Zach Libby ($) last week following Bishop Gorman’s 49-7 win. “I’m trying to see some action and some football.”

The Wolverines recognized Alofaituli’s talent early, offering him as a freshman. Moore immediately began building a relationship with him and prioritizing him as a top target. The Wolverines know bringing in top ranked recruits who can develop quickly is crucial in reloading the offensive line season after season.

Throughout his recruitment, Alofaituli acknowledged Moore has remained in constant contact with him. Moore, like he has done with other top prospects, sends the four-star practice film to study for his own personal growth. Alofaituli appreciates his relationship with the Michigan coaching staff, and recognizes the importance of being developed at a program like U-M.

“Michigan brings good players to the draft every year,” Alofaituli said. “They’re consistent with their o-linemen. It was a great thing.”

Alofaituli has many other top programs gunning for him. He visited Nebraska this past weekend, and holds other offers from Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia and more.

Michigan aims to host four-star IOL after season

The Wolverines are actively recruiting top prospects from powerhouse programs across the country. Alofaituli is not the only prospect Michigan is targeting at Bishop Gorman, as it also has its eye on 2025 four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu.

Similar to Alofaituli, the Wolverines hopped into the race early for Kalaniuvalu, offering him back in May of last year. Moore offered Kalaniuvalu prior to his arrival at Bishop Gorman, when he was playing for Timpview High School out of Provo, Utah.

“It was definitely my first big offer because Michigan is always top-five every year,” Kalaniuvalu told On3’s Libby ($). “It was crazy when I hopped on the phone with coach Moore. It was a great feeling and we’re continuing to go from there.”

Kalaniuvalu credits Moore with his improvement over the last couple years. Speaking with Moore on a regular basis, as well as studying Michigan’s practice film, has led to a jump in his development, putting him on a lot of team’s radar.

The Wolverines have not hosted Kalaniuvalu on campus yet, but are hoping to get him to Ann Arbor soon.

“I plan to take a visit there sometime, maybe in January or in the winter,” Kalaniuvalu said. “Just to see the environment and see if it fits me. At the end of the day, I don’t want to go somewhere I don’t want to stay in for three or four years. Obviously, meet the coaches, too, who are top-notched.”

Kalaniuvalu has already taken visits this season to Oregon and Utah. He holds other offers from Alabama, USC, Ohio State and more.

