Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9

With Week 9 having wrapped up, Week 10’s schedule features all 14 Big Ten teams collectively back in action.

As for this past weekend’s slate, we were treated to strong showings from the conference’s mid-tier teams, while a couple close contests unfolded for two of the Big Ten’s heavyhitters. Here’s our best effort at sorting out a wild weekend, and an even wilder October:

14. Michigan State Spartans (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Following Saturday’s most recent loss to the Golden Gophers, Michigan State is 0-5 in conference play and has lost six in a row since the firing of Mel Tucker. The Spartans are averaging 11.3 points per game during that streak and are floundering with four weeks left to play in the season.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

The Hoosiers played their best game of the season against the Nittany Lions. After having entered Saturday’s contest with the worst statistical run defense in the Big Ten, Indiana was able to hold Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in check for most of the game before ultimately falling, 33-24.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

Illinois was on a bye this week and will hope to rebound from a sluggish start in the front half of the season. Bowl eligibility, while a long shot, is still a possibility for the Illini with three West opponents and Indiana making up the final leg of their schedule.

11. Purdue Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

The Boilermakers face the daunting task of having to win their final four games if they hope to achieve bowl eligibility for the third straight year. Lose in Ann Arbor this weekend, and all hope is lost.

10. Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

The Terps face a harsh backslide in our rankings this week, but unfortunately that’s the result when you drop three straight and have a 2-3 record in conference play. Through nine weeks, it’s becoming more and more clear that missed opportunities, interceptions and sporadic defensive play are all very much calling cards for Maryland once again in 2023.

9. Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

Northwestern had perhaps the most surprising victory in the conference this past weekend, as the Wildcats took down Maryland, 33-27. Northwestern has been somewhat of a surprise this season after carrying over a 1-11 record in 2022.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

The Huskers are in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West after winning three games in a row (five of their last six) for the first time since 2016. Defense continues to be this team’s strong suit, allowing just 195 total yards, including 99 passing to Purdue.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 4-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

The Gophers remain firmly in the hunt for the Big Ten West after Saturday’s latest win over MSU. Minnesota holds a win over Nebraska from earlier in the season, which keeps it ahead of the red-hot Huskers in this week’s rankings.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

Wisconsin put up a good fight against Ohio State, but currently sit in a four-way tie for first place in the West. To add injury to insult — the Badgers may be without Braelon Allen, after already having lost starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai and running back Chez Mellusi.

5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

The Scarlet Knights were idle in Week 9, but move up a spot after Wisconsin’s loss to Ohio State. Rutgers is now one of only five 6+-win teams in the conference and will have the chance to really prove itself on Saturday at home against the Buckeyes.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

Iowa’s decision to move on from Brian Ferentz after the season almost demands to be rewarded with a raise in power ranking. But for now, the Hawkeyes will remain secure at No. 4 following the team’s bye week.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

The Nittany Lions looked meh, but found a way to avoid losing to Indiana. Penn State’s offense finally found a way to be explosive when it mattered most, but they’ll need plenty more where that came from in order to compete with the conferences other pack-leaders.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

The Buckeyes remained unbeaten after winning in Madison on Saturday night. While Ohio State’s offense got a much-needed boost from the return of TreVeyon Henderson, its defense remained dominant.

1. Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

Michigan had its bye week on Saturday but resume action Saturday against Purdue. The Wolverines have continued to look unstoppable, but will face their first real challenge during the final stretch of the season.

