Central Michigan investigating if Connor Stalions was on the sidelines for game at Michigan State

The plot thickens in the investigations into the Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal, as photos were spread on social media Monday night of a man who is believed to be Connor Stalions on the sideline of Central Michigan’s game against Michigan State in Week 1.

Central Michigan’s Athletic Director Amy Folan released a statement on Tuesday saying the university is looking deeper into if Stalions was on the sideline and how he got there if he indeed was:

We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them. As this process is ongoing, we have no further comments at this time.

Here is one of the photos of the alleged incident, with the man on the far right being the one in question. Many have questioned why this individual would be wearing sunglasses during a night game. Furthermore, if this is Stalions, how he got the team-issued apparel worn by the coaching staff and the credentialing to be on the sideline.

On the far left of the photo below is Connor Stalions a few weeks later as Michigan took on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

Undoubtedly, these two people look extremely similar. The ramifications of Stalions being on the sidelines of this game would be a rule violation for a non-coaching member being in the coaching area of an opponent’s game. It would also be clear evidence Stalions has personally attended at least one game, something that has not been proven to this point.

Michigan has placed Stalions on paid suspension while the investigation is underway.

At this point, it is strange, to say the least, that Central Michigan would not be able to identify a member of its own coaching staff. It will also be interesting to see what NCAA penalties, if any, could be given to the Central Michigan football program for potentially working with Stalions to be there.

The Chippewas play Northern Illinois on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, so it will be interesting to see how the story develops throughout the course of the day.

Get rewarded for reading this article. Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”