CFP Committee crystal clear about allegations against Michigan: ‘NCAA issue, not CFP issue’

The first College Football Playoff Top 25 list was released on Tuesday night with Michigan coming in at No. 3.

Michigan’s 8-0 and looks like a powerhouse. They’re also a program currently being investigated by the NCAA due to sign-stealing allegations made against analyst Connor Stalions.

ESPN analyst Rece Davis asked CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan how the committee evaluates Michigan while there’s an ongoing investigation.

“Our job as we look at is to rank the teams, to follow our protocols,” Corrigan said. “As we went through it that really wasn’t part of any of the discussions that occurred during our time together.”

Davis then doubled down and asked if there have been directives made to committee members and what factors into Michigan’s ranking while under investigation. Corrigan didn’t bite.

“It’s an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue,” Corrigan said.

It’s important to note that the NCAA and the College Football Playoff are two different entities, and the playoffs aren’t governed by the NCAA. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that they’d have little interest in even discussing allegations against a team like Michigan.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is a member of the CFP selecting committee and his spot on it was never even questioned in light of the allegations.

“It wasn’t an issue,” CFP director Bill Hancock said. “Warde brought credibility when he came to the committee, and he still has it.”

Hancock went on to say that Michigan’s played well all season, and that’s where their evaluation resides.

“The committee makes its judgements based on what happened on the field,” Hancock said. “And clearly Michigan has been a dominant team.”

There was hope from some of Michigan’s detractors that an NCAA investigation would influence their CFP ranking, but now it’s known what the CFP committee currently think of the allegations — not much. They’re focused on the football part. The most important part of all.