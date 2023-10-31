There’s a lot of things going on with the Michigan football team.

The most important thing is they’re 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in the CFP Top 25. Then there’s a multitude of other things happening off the field that can be distractions.

Michigan’s currently being investigated by the NCAA because of sign-stealing allegations against analyst Connor Stalions.

Then there was a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday night saying that the University of Michigan “rescinded” a contract extension offer made to Harbaugh. This report, which Harbaugh said wasn’t accurate on Monday, was ultimately deemed inaccurate by the rest of the national media as well.

In times like these it’s easy to see who’s for Michigan and who’s against them, including those with positions of power within the university. Someone who appears to be a major supporter of the Michigan team and their head coach is University of Michigan President Santa Ono. On Tuesday night, Ono posted a picture of himself with the football team. Ono’s next to Harbaugh in the picture below.

Team 144 are our team.



“Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner.”#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eQg4TBL5n8 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) October 31, 2023

Ono’s tweet included a Bo Schembechler quote.

“Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner.”

Ono’s in the corner of Jim Harbaugh and the football team. That’s good leadership at a time when the team is dealing with adversity.