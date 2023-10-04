Feeling Blue: Luke Ghiardi’s Final Show, Previewing the Minnesota game

The Feeling Blue podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for a deposit bonus and a free chip for use in the MyBookie casino!

Today is a sad day for Maize n Brew/The Block M Podcast Network — today is Luke Ghiardi’s final Feeling Blue podcast. Luckily for us, he will continue on for the remainder of the season for the Pick’em Podcast, but Luke is hanging up the broadcast mic for this podcast.

On his final appearance on the Feeling Blue podcast, Luke and Tyler discuss Michigan’s annihilation of Nebraska last weekend, and look ahead to this Saturday night’s game for the Little Brown Jug at Minnesota.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF