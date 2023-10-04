How ‘Teach The Game’ coaching sessions, ‘Rally Groups’ keep Michigan players mentally and physically sharp

Michigan Wolverines head coach coach Jim Harbaugh has preached the idea Michigan is run like an NFL program. While fans don’t get the opportunity to listen in on the team meetings, see how practice is run or understand what an NFL program looks like, Harbaugh, offensive lineman Zak Zinter and defensive lineman Braiden McGregor shed some light on this on Monday when they explained the idea behind “Teach the Game” coaching sessions, and rally groups on the offensive and defensive lines.

Teach The Game (TTG)

Teach The Game is a coaching session led by tight ends coach Grant Newsome once a week where the coaching staff goes over what the Wolverines did right, something they did wrong, or what another team did wrong.

“Don’t be this guy and make this penalty in this crucial situation,” Harbaugh said. “Throwing a punch or losing your (cool). Any clips from all over college football or pro football.”

TTG can be about anything. It can encompass the history behind a rivalry game, a specific rule in college football that players may not know much about, or even looking into certain late game situations the team could encounter.

“Throughout camp, we’re going through every situation imaginable, and then on Fridays or on Mondays, we’ll come in and have a TTG,” Zinter said. “We’ll watch situations from the week before, whether it’s a two-minute drive from another team or clock it. We saw Mahomes get down (Sunday) night and not score a touchdown at the end and just end the game and not let (the New York Jets) have a chance at all. So I mean, just stuff like that, where he could score a touchdown to boost his stats or whatnot, or that you went down and they took a knee and they won the game. It’s just simple stuff like that where not a ton of us knew a bunch of those kinds of rules before we got here.”

McGregor added: “I think the main thing that we learned is just the dumb penalties, and you see it every week. I can’t remember what the game was — it was Virginia. I don’t remember who they were playing, but they had two personal fouls on the last drive which cost them the game. And so that’s something that we just look at and we sit there and bring up the clips with the players and we kind of laugh. ‘Oh, here we go.’ And it’s like, some dumb stuff on there. But I think the TTG that we do teaches you so much more about football. (Same with) the things that we’ve learned with clock work. We’re learning stuff about what the offense is doing and just being more well-rounded as a team.”

Part of being a well-oiled machine is understanding your opponent just as much as yourself. Whether that’s just the other position group on your own team or anyone on Michigan’s schedule, the purpose of TTG is to give the players the most amount of knowledge possible so they will be the better-prepared team.

“Part of our TTG was to learn the entire history of the Little Brown Jug, and that was great,” Harbaugh said. “It was a half hour session, 45-minute session in August. So many of the guys who have participated in it know what it’s about and we want to (make it) a priority for us. Get the best grades, win the most awards and trophies and excel at football.”

The Michigan offense committed zero penalties on Saturday against Nebraska. The Michigan defense had held opposing teams to an average of 6.0 points per game, giving up just two touchdowns this season. While there is a lot of star power on both sides of the ball, preparation has been the key to dominance for the Wolverines.

Rally Groups

At his press conference Monday, Harbaugh discussed the variety of players on the offensive line who have played extremely well through this point in the season.

The Michigan line started the first three games with Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter and Myles Hinton. Since then, LaDarius Henderson has moved to left tackle with Barnhart moving to right. While Harbaugh said Hinton has been dealing with an injury, it leaves a lot of questions of who will be the best starting five when Hinton is healthy.

One of the “scary good” pieces to running a strong team, according to Harbaugh, is the ability to utilize “rally groups.” First on the defense, and possibly on the offense, too.

Rally groups are primarily used on the defensive line to get fresh guys in at critical moments in order to have energetic players sub in for tired players, so they can go up against tired offensive linemen. This system allows for a lot of players to get in the game and be 100 percent every snap they play.

“We would always rally but we wouldn’t say anything, so when coach Elston got here, he introduced like, ‘Okay, so these are the guys that are starting off the series, and then you guys are rallying, whoever it is, stand next to me and then we get a stoppage of play,” McGregor said. “It’s always based on personnel, getting somebody to go in and slow the offense down. He introduced that and it’s just awesome for the defense.”

Rally groups also spark competition. The coaching staff has preached the Michigan Method, driving competition until the best player at each position is playing at all times. Part of the Michigan Method is about getting players in games for reps just as much as it is about equal reps in practice. With rally groups, it evens the playing field, allowing players lower on the depth chart to get meaningful playing time while fresh.

“You rally and you get to go out there for four plays and (you either) make a play and if I don’t, I’m gonna get a sub in and then you have to wait for another series to get out there,” McGregor said. “I think it drives us more and it just keeps us (physically) fresh and just mentally fresh. More motivation and you want to make a play because we only get so many until someone is coming in to try and make plays, too.”

While rally groups have primarily been used for the defensive line, Harbaugh’s new dilemma of having seven or eight strong offensive linemen has sparked new conversations if he should be implementing rally groups on the offense, too.

“We haven’t really done anything quite like that on the offensive line, but in spots perhaps, a rally guy goes in and he’s fresh and he’s good,” Harbaugh said. “How can we use that to our advantage? I think we really have to explore that and look at that. They said especially with with Trente, Myles will be the same. LD and (Trevor Keegan) played the best out of any of our two offensive linemen, and then a group that was really, really good. In this game, one of our best.”

While the main goal is to get a fresh player going up against a tired player on the opposing team, it can also keep players healthy. With the new clock rules, players are getting fewer game reps. While some would say this new rule gets less film on each player, it’s less time players are ramming their bodies into one another. If coaches can mitigate this even more, such as rally groups, players believe it will keep them healthier.

“You want to play your best ball at the end of the year and getting there healthy is one of the big things, and being able to have a rally group definitely helps in practice,” McGregor said.