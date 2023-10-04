Minnesota DC on J.J. McCarthy: ‘He’s a stud’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is putting together a stellar season and continues to make NFL-caliber throws and showcase elite athleticism.

McCarthy’s perceived as a top-tier NFL Draft prospect and Pro Football Focus has him being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Whether McCarthy returns to Michigan next season or enters the draft remains to be seen, but what he’s able to do effectively at the collegiate level receives weekly praise from competitors.

Heading into Michigan’s tilt against Minnesota, Golden Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi evaluated McCarthy’s skill set.

“He’s a stud, man. He’s completing, it feels like, 90% of his passes,” Rossi said. “I don’t know that he’s thrown an incomplete pass on third down. He’s a dude.

McCarthy’s completing an excellent 79 percent of his passes with 1,071 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarthy also has 116 yards rushing and one rushing score.

“On top of his ability to throw the ball, he’ll make you miss and he’ll scramble and he can pull it down and hurt you,” Rossi said. “I think that really showed up in the Rutgers game. There were some instances on third down where Rutgers had coverage. And that pulls it down gets a first down, which prolongs the drive and then it ends up in the endzone. He’s a heck of a player.”

Rossi’s thoughts on McCarthy’s showing in Week 4 against Rutgers are shared by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who called it “one of his best”. McCarthy was 15-of-21 for 214 yards with one passing touchdown along with 51 rushing yards in Michigan’s 31-7 win over Rutgers.

McCarthy’s arm strength, accuracy as a passer, along with his ability to make things happen running the ball have all been on display throughout the year. He’s shown no signs of slowing down and as the weather gets colder, McCarthy’s season should only continue to heat up.