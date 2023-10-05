It’s always big news when a five-star recruit is coming to visit, and it’s now been reported that a five-star safety is visiting Michigan next week.

In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll talk about that recruit, a pair of tight ends Michigan is targeting, and a 2026 safety who recently picked up an offer from Michigan.

Five-star 2025 safety visiting Michigan next week

A five-star safety in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett, is visiting Michigan for the Indiana game next week, as reported by The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($).

Holland said he spoke to Pickett’s mother, who confirmed the news to him. Pickett has been to Michigan’s campus a few times, but according to Holland, the only visit Pickett had scheduled for this fall was Oregon on Oct. 21.

This is huge news for the Wolverines. Pickett is rated as the eighth-best player in his class on the 247Sports composite, he has family in the metro Detroit area, and his mom is a Michigan alum. The fact he’s coming to visit Michigan before he visits Oregon is a big positive for the Wolverines.

We’ll keep you updated on his recruitment as we learn more.

Michigan impressing 2025 four-star TE

T’Andre Waverly, a top-150 player in the 2025 class, recently flew out to visit Ann Arbor with Ford Sports Performance, a year-round training academy. He told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($) how impressed he was with Michigan’s facilities.

“I really liked it a lot,” Waverly said. “It was probably the most impressive visit…no, it was definitely the most impressive I’ve ever gone on, primarily because of the weight room coach. I just got an in-depth talk on everything they do and they showed us the results. I had never seen anything like that.”

Wavely has been in contact with tight ends coach Grant Newsome quite a bit, as they speak over the phone twice a week and texted on a daily basis.

“I like him,” Waverly said of Newsome. “He has a personality a lot like mine where he’s quieter almost. It’s crazy because he didn’t play tight end. He played offensive tackle. When you look at him, you wouldn’t even tell.”

Michigan has established a solid relationship with FSP, landing other talented tight ends that worked with the academy, including sophomore Colston Loveland and 2024 commit Hogan Hansen. The latter recruit has been pitching Michigan to Waverly.

“(Hansen has told me), ‘Come to Michigan,’” Waverly said. “It would be like a tradition and continuing to build that pipeline.”

On the 247Sports composite, Waverly, listed as an athlete, is rated as the 130th-best player in the class, the seventh-best athlete and the best recruit from Washington. He’s collected offers from more than a dozen schools, including Penn State, Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington, among others.

2025 three-star TE visiting Michigan next month

Much like Waverly, Newsome has also been in constant contact with 2025 three-star tight end Marshall Pritchett. Pritchett plays high school ball at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia, the same school sophomore tight end Marlin Klein attended, so that will certainly help Michigan in this recruitment.

He spoke in-depth about his recruitment and relationship with Newsome with The Wolverine’s E.J. Holland ($).

“Our conversations began in the spring when he came and visited me at my school,” Pritchett said. “We talked for a while, and he said he thinks I’m a great fit and that I have the best ball skills in the class. I got a text on Aug. 1, and we started talking again — just building a relationship and then after a couple calls, I got offered. He said after seeing my mid-season tape, he saw a much faster and bigger player from my sophomore season, and that’s what made him pull the trigger.”

Pritchett mentioned he’s excited to see Michigan in person for the Purdue game next month.

“I’m just hoping to experience an amazing environment like I’ve heard they have,” Pritchett said. “I’m also excited to meet some of the other coaches in person.”

On the 247Sports composite, he’s rated as the 450th in his class, 20th among tight ends, and 50th among Georgia recruits. He’s collected offers from Wisconsin, North Carolina and Boston College, among a few dozen others.

Michigan extends offer to 2026 safety Jamar Owens

It’s always important to think ahead when it comes to recruiting, which is exactly what Michigan is doing in offering 2026 safety Jamar Owens. He recently announced the offer on his Twitter page.

Despite including a red Block O in his announcement tweet, there’s a lot to like about this kid. He’s got solid speed and a knack for finding the ball and tormenting opposing quarterbacks. According to his high school’s recruiting coordinator, he had five interceptions his freshman season, with two returned for touchdowns.

Owens is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite — likely because of how young he is — but he has picked up offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

With that many offers mid-way through his sophomore season, Owens will likely be pretty highly ranked. We’ll keep tabs on him and other top 2026 recruits as they continue to get better over the next few seasons.