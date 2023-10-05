If there was one takeaway from Michigan’s 45-7 drubbing of Nebraska, it’s that the Wolverines finally played complimentary football. The offense and defense were firing on all cylinders and they didn’t let the Cornhuskers hang around long. Michigan took full control of this game early and sucked the life out of Memorial Stadium.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will look to do the same as they head to Minnesota for their primetime matchup against P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. With the Little Brown Jug on the line, Michigan will want to take care of business quickly. Luckily for the Wolverines, Fleck’s crew has had a rocky start to the season.

Minnesota currently sits at 3-2, with wins over Nebraska and Eastern Michigan to open the season, and a victory last week against Louisiana. Fleck and the Golden Gophers will need a lot of things to go their way if they want to remain undefeated at home this season.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups for Saturday’s game.

Michigan’s D line vs. Minnesota’s young running backs

The Wolverines will once again face another competent rushing attack this Saturday. Fortunately, they have shut down the run game against both Nebraska and Rutgers, who ranked higher in run offense than Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have some young talent in their running back room that won’t go quietly into the night.

A Minnesota running back has won Big Ten Freshman of the Week the previous four weeks. Darius Taylor received the honor three times, and Zach Evans received it last week; the two running backs account for 617 total yards and five touchdowns combined. With Taylor suffering a leg injury at the end of the Northwestern game, Evans got his opportunity against Louisiana. Evans rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last week’s 35-24 victory.

It is unknown at this time if Taylor will suit up against the Wolverines. If he is unable to go, yards on the ground may be hard to come by for the Golden Gophers. Taylor averages over six yards per carry and currently ranks in the top-10 of total rushing yards among FBS running backs, only competing in four games. He has also been a factor in the passing game with 56 yards on six receptions this season. If it is announced that he is unable to suit up, that will be quite a blow to Minnesota’s depth against a stout Michigan front.

Michigan’s passing attack vs. Minnesota’s secondary

J.J. McCarthy has been impressive this season, currently ranking third in completion percentage. He has protected the ball well besides the Bowling Green game and is gradually becoming a bigger threat with his legs. McCarthy will need to hit his receivers and not force anything against this ball hawking Minnesota secondary, if so they will make him pay.

Minnesota does not have the flashiest total pass defense, but they have been impressive on the takeaway front. The Golden Gophers currently rank third in the country with eight interceptions through five games. This is largely due to two standout defensive backs, Jack Henderson (two interceptions) and Tyler Nubin (three interceptions). The duo have put up impressive numbers this season, also accounting for 50 total tackles combined. Both players are taller and will pose a challenge on any 50/50 balls.

Minnesota runs a lot of 4-3 defense and mixes in deceiving looks in the secondary. McCarthy will want to be weary of taking shots downfield into tight coverage. If McCarthy can connect on some crossing routes, things should open up in the run game. Accuracy in a hostile environment will be crucial for a quarterback who struggled mightily in his last prime time matchup.

Jesse Minter vs. Greg Harbaugh Jr./Matt Simon

Even though Minnesota’s co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. has no relation to Jim Harbaugh, the matchup between Harbaugh Jr. and Matt Simon, Minnesota's other co-offensive coordinator, and the No. 1 scoring defense in the country will be a good one.

This is a tough task for a Minnesota team that likes to run the ball and burn clock, as keeping up with Michigan on the scoreboard and not falling behind is critical. It sounds like the Gophers will have to do so against a returning Mason Graham, who the Wolverines did not even need to shut down the run game against Rutgers and Nebraska.

The last thing Minnesota can afford is to be forced into a one-dimensional offense. Minnesota’s quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, has struggled through the air this season, completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes and only throwing five touchdowns to four interceptions. If Michigan is able to shut down the run game like the case as of late, relying on Kaliakmanis to move the ball through the air will be asking a lot.

Harbaugh Jr. and Simon will need to draw up some trickery and a creative gameplan if they want to keep this game competitive. Minnesota will try to move the ball on the ground early. If Taylor doesn’t suit up and they can’t get the run game going, there aren’t a whole lot of options on the table for them. This Michigan defense is loaded with talent and if there is a weakness, nobody has found it yet.