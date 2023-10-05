How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota, other top games of Week 6

The road trip for the Michigan Wolverines continues as they head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. P.J. Fleck’s squad is 3-2 and coming off a home win over the Ragin’ Cajun of Louisiana. So far, the Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play with a win over Nebraska in Week 0 and a loss at Northwestern.

Let’s dig further into Michigan’s matchup this week and some other top games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

TV: NBC

NBC Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy

53 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -19.5, O/U: 46, ML: MICH -1200, MINN +750

MICH -19.5, 46, MICH -1200, MINN +750 Best Bet (8-6-1): MICH -19.5

Road games were a thorn in Jim Harbaugh’s flesh to open his career in Ann Arbor, but they haven’t been much of a problem the last few seasons. Last week’s 45-7 blowout of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was the perfect example. From start to finish, they played their best game of the season and dominated an inferior opponent.

Coming into Saturday’s contest, I think they come in with a very similar mindset. Minnesota’s offense, especially against good defenses, is one-dimensional. Fleck wants to play in the classic Big Ten style of running the ball down opponent’s throats.

The problem is, for the first time, he is without a star running back and no longer has a quarterback that can take care of the football. Freshman and Detroit native Darius Taylor has had some big games, rushing for almost 200 yards against Northwestern and Eastern Michigan, but he was injured in the Northwestern loss and missed last week’s game. We likely won’t know if he plays until gameday, and if he does, he’ll be facing one of the best run defenses in college football.

Then there is quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has thrown an interception in all but one game. In the loss to North Carolina, Kaliakmanis threw the ball 29 times for just 11 completions in the 31-13 loss. When Nebraska’s defense halted the run in that Week 0 game, Kaliakmanis was forced to throw 44 times for only 196 yards and was sacked three times.

I like Michigan’s chances of getting Minnesota behind the sticks and off its normal game plan, similar to a week ago. This is no longer the veteran-laden team on either side of the ball Fleck has had in the top-25 teams the Gophers have posted over the last decade. I’m laying the points with the Wolverines in a blowout similar to last week’s contest.

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

TV: ABC

ABC Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Weather: 62 degrees, sunny

62 degrees, sunny DraftKings Odds : TEX -6.5, O/U: 60.5, ML: TEX -258, OU +210

TEX -6.5, 60.5, TEX -258, OU +210 Best Bet (8-6-1): OU +210

This is a value play for me right here picking Oklahoma +210 in this game. There is a bit of an overreaction to Texas’ blowout of the Sooners last season, and I think these two teams are a lot closer than the public thinks.

Yes, the Longhorns dominated Alabama on the road and then beat a good Kansas team handily last week. But we do this “TEXAS IS BACK!” thing every year, and every year the other shoe drops.

ESPN’s FPI loves Oklahoma and has it ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. Their analytics gives the Sooners a 56.4% chance of winning this game on a neutral field against Texas. I get the flaws of these analytics, but there is a real point to be made here.

Texas’ defense has not faced a quarterback like Dillon Gabriel yet. He has been one of the best gunslingers this season with almost 1,600 yards, 15 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions in five games. Their offense totals more than 500 yards per game.

At the same time, this is the best team the Sooners have faced in 2023 by quite a large margin. Will they be able to handle the pressure of this contest in what will be their most important game of the season?

I think the possibility of this game turning into a shootout is high, and I like Oklahoma’s offense just a little more if that’s the case. In their last six games, the Sooners are 6-0 against the spread, including a perfect record so far this season. If I’m going to bet the spread at under a touchdown in a game I think will have a lot of points, I might as well take the value of just picking the Sooners straight up at +210.

No. 13 Washington State Cougars vs. UCLA Bruins

TV: PAC 12 Network

PAC 12 Network Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA Weather: 87 degrees, sunny

87 degrees, sunny DraftKings Odds : UCLA -3.5, O/U: 59, ML: UCLA -175, WAZZU +145

UCLA -3.5, 59, UCLA -175, WAZZU +145 Best Bet (8-6-1): UCLA -3.5

Both these teams are coming off a bye after things went the opposite direction for them in major games that shook up the conference. Cam Ward and the Cougars outpaced Oregon State at home winning, while a Dante Moore pick-six was the difference between UCLA and Utah in 14-7 loss in Salt Lake City.

The rankings went in polar opposite directions over the last two weeks for these teams. Washington State shot all the way up to the No. 13 team in the country, Ward is being heralded as a Heisman candidate, and suddenly the Cougars are in the conversation to win the conference.

As Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend.” It’s time to pump the breaks on this Washington State team after earning its two biggest wins at home. This game against UCLA will be the Cougars’ first true road game of the season and there has been a wild overreaction to this Bruins team after their loss against Utah.

Washington State’s defense is allowing almost 400 yards per game to opponents this season, and I think Dante Moore is going to have a huge rebound performance. I was really impressed with what the Bruin’s defense did against Utah, holding them to just seven points at home, and I think there is a real shot UCLA will win this game handily.