Three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch against Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road again this week after putting a pounding on Nebraska last Saturday. They move on to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Over the course of PJ Fleck’s tenure, he’s had a superstar running back and a consistent quarterback that led the Gophers to ranked teams. This year, neither of those positions are solidified in the same way, and the defense is not performing at the same level as it previously has.

A night game in Minnesota will not be any pushover for the Wolverines, but they are still favored by 19.5 points. Here are the three Gophers that could be the difference for that spread, and the game overall.

QB Athan Kaliakmanis

It will start with the play from sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. Last season, he led the Gophers past Wisconsin in a brilliant 319-yard performance and upset win in Madison. It’s been tough goings for Kaliakmanis in 2023; he has thrown an interception in four of five games, and had a putrid performance in Minnesota’s loss to North Carolina, going 11-for-29 for 133 yards and an interception.

If Minnesota can stay within its system, though, he’s proven to be efficient. In his last two games (against Northwestern and Louisiana) Kaliakmanis is 26-for-33 with almost 300 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

The difference is they were not a one-dimensional offense. Minnesota ran for 244 yards against Northwestern and 177 last week against the Ragin’ Cajuns. If Michigan fools around and the Gophers keep this close throughout, Fleck will be able to run the offense Kaliakmanis is comfortable and efficient in.

RB Darius Taylor

A way this game could swing closer to the Gophers’ favor is if freshman running back and Detroit native Darius Taylor sees the field. In the three games he’s been the lead back, Taylor has averaged 176.33 yards per game. He was the Big Ten’s leading rusher heading into last week’s game against Louisiana.

But the Gophers were without him last week due to a leg injury. He was dominant against Northwestern where he ran for 198 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns, but in the fourth quarter, he was tackled awkwardly and removed from the game.

Minnesota true Fr. RB Darius (@dariustaylor) Taylor in his three starts:



EMU: 33/193 yds & 1 TD

North Carolina: 22/138 & 1 TD

Northwestern: 31/198 & 2 TD



B1G Fr. of week 3 consecutive weeks



Big Ten rushing leader/ #3 nationally in only 3 full games



pic.twitter.com/EtAwibHveY — Clint Cosgrove (@Rivals_Clint) October 2, 2023

Fleck didn’t answer any questions regarding his status for Saturday’s game, so we probably won’t find out if he is playing until the injury report comes out.

The Wolverines’ run defense will get a boost with Mason Graham returning from injury. Without a doubt, this will be the best running back they’ve faced this season, though. The Wolverines need the domination to continue up front with or without Taylor playing in the backfield if they hope to cruise to as easy of a win as they had last week.

S Tyler Nubin

The Gopher defense may not be as stout as it once was, but they have one of the best safeties in college football in 6-foot-2 senior Tyler Nubin. He singlehandedly wrecked the game against Nebraska, intercepting Jeff Sims twice.

Nubin has excellent play recognition skills and is always making plays. He’s up to 11 career interceptions and is just two away from tying a program record at Minnesota. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler recently said he imagines Nubin will be the first safety drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This is a night game for the Michigan offense, and they haven’t performed well the last couple times they’ve played under the lights. J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions earlier this season at the Big House at night against Bowling Green. Nubin is exactly the kind of player who can flip the script on a game if he can force a turnover or two.