Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated schedule from 2024-28

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released its football schedule for the 2024 season all the way through the 2028 season.

It’s quite the front loaded schedule for the Michigan Wolverines, as their upcoming schedule in 2024 is one of — if not, thee — hardest schedules in the country.

Here are some brief takeaways.

2024

Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, USC, Oregon, Michigan State, Northwestern, Minnesota, @ Ohio State, @ Illinois, @ Indiana, @ Washington

-Damn. Now THAT is a schedule. As of this writing, Michigan will face five teams in the AP top-10 next year (Ohio State, Washington, USC, Texas, Oregon) and another ranked team in Fresno State. That’s about as tough as it gets.

-It’s also nice to have Minnesota finally come back to the Big House after the last two matchups for the Little Brown Jug would have been in Minnesota (2020, 2023). The Gophers have not traveled to Ann Arbor since 2018.

-Michigan will finally head to Washington — a game that was supposed to happen in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID. It was originally rescheduled for 2028, but with Washington joining the Big Ten, that makes it a whole lot easier to make it happen sooner.

2025

New Mexico, @ Oklahoma, Central Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, Purdue, Wisconsin, @ Maryland, @ Michigan State, @ Nebraska, @ Northwestern, @ USC

-Another loaded schedule with the game at Oklahoma still on the books. Whether or not that game gets played is — in my opinion — TBD; I wouldn’t be stunned to see Michigan and/or Oklahoma try and get out of that one with how difficult their respective schedules are about to be with conference realignment.

-This will be the first time Wisconsin will travel to Ann Arbor with fans in the stands since 2018. This will also be the first time Michigan will head to Northwestern since that same season.

-Year 3 of Matt Rhule at Nebraska will feature another road trip for Michigan to Lincoln. I wonder how competitive that program will be two years from now...I have a hunch it will be a more competitive game than it was in 2023.

2026

Western Michigan, Oklahoma, UTEP, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, @ Minnesota, @ Ohio State, @ Oregon, @ Rutgers

-We finally see Michigan vs. Penn State again in 2026, meaning this season (2023) will be the final year these two blue bloods face each other for three whole seasons. It’ll be weird not having this game happen every year, as this is always one of the marquee games in the Big Ten.

-Oklahoma returns the favor for the home-and-home. Again, we’ll see if this game even happens, but it’s there for the time being.

-Michigan finally plays UCLA for the first time since the Bruins join the conference. Seems odd it took this long for these two programs to play each other.

-The Wolverines will take a trip to Eugene for the first time since 2003 (a 31-27 U-M loss) and just the second time ever. If you’ve ever wanted an excuse to travel to Oregon, this is probably the time to do it.

2027

@ Texas, Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, @ Indiana, @ Iowa, @ Michigan State, @ Penn State, @ UCLA

-This will mark the Wolverines’ first trip to UCLA since 2000 (a 23-20 U-M win in Pasadena).

-For the first time in four years, Michigan will travel to Happy Valley to play Penn State. Looking at the Nittany Lions’ other home games in 2027 (Washington, Maryland, MSU), it sure looks like this will be the White Out game for them.

-This is probably as brutal of a road slate you can get. I only spot one potential gimme game (@ Indiana). All those other games could be very, very competitive.

2028

Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, @ Ohio State, @ Purdue, @ Washington, @ Wisconsin

-The 2028 season will feature Michigan’s first road game at Purdue since 2017 (!). Eleven freakin’ years. The schedule-makers should have probably seen this and made it a priority to get Michigan out to West Lafayette before hosting Purdue at the Big House.

-Michigan finally travels to Wisconsin for the first time since the 2021 season. To only play the Badgers twice in this five-year span makes sense, though, as the Wolverines just played them for what seemed like an entire decade straight.

-This season marks the third time Michigan and USC will play each other on the conference schedule. Likewise with Washington. The TV networks sure are going to feature the Wolverines a heck of a lot more, aren’t they?

General Takeaways

-The Twitter sleuths who can’t stop making fun of Michigan’s 2023 schedule — and 2022, to be frank — won’t have anything to talk about moving forward, especially in 2024. Michigan will be playing a contender just about every week. Hopefully Jared Wangler and the folks over at Valiant are already prepping for another One More Year fund.

-The TV networks clearly wanted Michigan to be featured prominently in the first few years of the new Big Ten, with games against three of the four West Coast teams just next season alone. They will play USC, Oregon and Washington three times in this five-year span, and UCLA twice.

-The Big Ten told The Athletic any team in the Eastern or Central time zone that is headed to the West Coast for a game will NOT be subject to playing a 9 a.m. PST game. All those games will be played at reasonable times, from the sounds of it. However, unfortunately for the West Coast teams, they may be subject to playing an 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. EST game. I think this ultimately makes sense, even though the West Coast teams may not think it’s fair.

-Finally, a new age of college football is just about here. The 12-team College Football Playoff very well could feature teams with two, or even three losses. If Michigan loses three games, but they’re all highly competitive games — similar to what we saw a couple weeks ago with OSU/ND — there could be a case for the Wolverines to make it into the CFP. The days of having one loss on your schedule and you potentially being left in the dust are over. Any team with one loss will essentially be a shoo-in to make the CFP moving forward. Whether or not that’s a good thing is TBD, but it’s something we all will have to get used to.

What are your thoughts? Do you like the tougher schedules coming up? Do you hate conference realignment? Sound off in the comments below.