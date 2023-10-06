Roundtable: Michigan at Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines are back on the road and under the lights of primetime football this Saturday when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers for the Little Brown Jug.

The Maize n Brew staff got back together to discuss all that and more in this week’s Roundtable.

Well, that sure was fun! Michigan went into Lincoln and laid an ass whooping on Nebraska, 45-7. What stood out to you the most — good or bad — in a game that was over by the end of the first quarter?

Von: These linebackers are really, really good. All the attention is toward the defensive line — and for good reason — but this may be the best linebacker play we have seen from a Jim Harbaugh team at Michigan. Ernest Hausmann was disruptive in his first game back at Memorial Stadium, Michael Barrett forced a fumble that was unfortunately recovered by Nebraska, and Junior Colson flies all over the field and leads the team in total tackles (25). Chris Partridge is doing a remarkable job his first season back in Ann Arbor.

Adam: The return of the run game. Nebraska had a “vaunted” rush defense and Michigan just lined up and ran it down their throw for 241 yards. It was nice to see them just overpower a team again. Another is J.J. McCarthy’s second touchdown throw to Roman Wilson. That was not an easy throw, and he hit Wilson in stride in the back of the end zone. That put a nail in the Cornhuskers and was highly impressive. And let’s not forget Wilson’s catch for the first touchdown. That was one of the best catches you will see all season.

Matt: Nebraska was supposed to be the first real test for the Michigan rushing attack. With middling results so far this season, I expected the offensive line to look okay but not great. I was stunned at the ease with which Michigan displaced Cornhusker defensive lineman. They made running the ball straight up the gut look easy all game long.

Andrew: The offensive line’s chemistry. The five-man combination of Henderson-Keegan-Nugent-Zinter-Barnhart had their best performance of the season and showed that building cohesion takes time with two new pieces entering the fray. This performance was especially encouraging playing against a movement-heavy 3-3-5 defense, which gave Michigan problems last season in the College Football Playoff. Moreover, it takes time for coaches to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their new pieces as well. You can’t just microwave an offensive line. Sherrone Moore finally knows where his new lineup excels, has his guys in place, and this unit will only get better as the season progresses.

Last weekend’s point spread was covered before halftime even started. Michigan seems to be clicking a bit in the areas of concern from previously this season. Are we good to breathe a sigh of relief? Is Michigan truly among the elites of college football despite the national narrative yelling in our faces that they don’t play anyone good until November?

Von: Rest assured, this Michigan team is elite and can hang with anyone in college football. A lot of people have been down on Michigan this season so far because “tHeY HaVeN’t PlAyEd AnYoNe YeT!” They’ve blown out every team they’ve played — with the biggest blowout of them all coming in their first road game of the season last week. The defense hasn’t given up more than seven points in five games (a remarkable stat) and the offense is doing it on the ground and through the air. The offensive line is starting to click, and you’re seeing the results in pass protection and in making holes for the running backs to go through. They may not play “anyone” until November, but this is as dominant of a first five games that I can remember watching Michigan football.

Adam: Honestly, the only thing that has concerned me through five games was the first half against Bowling Green. Outside of that, it has been the most relaxed I have ever been as a Michigan fan through five games. Yes, it has something to do with the competition, but the Wolverines have fooled around and made games too close in the past.

Michigan is one of the best teams in the country. The Wolverines could have truly blown out every opponent this year, but the starters haven’t played in the fourth quarter yet. Find another team that has been as dominant through five games. Texas maybe, Penn State also? That is the list.

Matt: Is breathing half a sigh of relief a thing? The Nebraska game certainly calmed my nerves a bit following non-conference play, but there still is progress to be made before the November gauntlet. Michigan is absolutely among the national elites. At the end of the day, they can only play who is on the schedule. I have no problem with the national media pushing teams such as Texas, Florida State, and unfortunately Ohio State ahead of Michigan in various polls and rankings. They have better resumes than the Wolverines at this moment. However, the beauty of college football is that today’s rankings don’t matter. It will all be settled on the football field.

Andrew: Michigan has scored 30 or more points in every game and held its opponents to seven or fewer. I do not care who you are playing, this is what you want to see from any team with national title aspirations.

The battle for the Little Brown Jug is up next, as Michigan heads to Minnesota. The Gophers have been very underwhelming this year, but there have been some bright spots. What are those spots, in your opinion, that Michigan fans should look for?

Von: Minnesota can run the ball, and has protected quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis quite well so far in 2023. Darius Taylor is a dangerous offensive threat at the running back position for the Gophers, but he missed last weekend’s game against Louisiana. Should he be healthy and good to go this Saturday, he’ll be a name to watch. Meanwhile, the Gopher’s offensive line has surrendered just six sacks in five games, good for t-27th in the nation. They have kept him upright and healthy so far this year, so Michigan’s D-line vs. Minnesota’s O-line will be a good battle as well.

Adam: The rushing game has been the strength for the Golden Gophers this year, as they have rushed for 966 yards through five games. Darius Taylor leads the way by averaging 6.1 yards per carry, but he did not play in their last game due to injury. If he is out, the Golden Gophers are in a lot of trouble. If he plays, the Wolverines will need to focus on stopping him.

Matt: It certainly isn’t the passing game. Minnesota has been dreadful at throwing the ball. On the ground, they have had significantly more success. Darius Taylor is rushing the ball at 6.1 yards per carry, good for 532 yards through just four games. He missed Minnesota’s game this past Saturday. In his stead, Zach Evans stepped up and won Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This week should be somewhat of a test for a shorthanded Michigan defensive line if Mason Graham is still unable to play.

Andrew: This is a rat poison game. Alabama head coach Nick Saban famously calls praise “rat poison” because it is fickle and can give a team a false sense of accomplishment before the ultimate goal is achieved. Michigan is being glad-handed after that showing against Nebraska and being penciled in as a CFP contender. Michigan cannot overlook Minnesota. Over the last two years, the Wolverines have struggled in the second consecutive road game between Week 5 and Week 6. In 2021, the Nebraska game was razor close, and the Indiana game last season was tied at the half. Minnesota has one of the best offensive line coaches in football and this team is going to look to run the ball and work in easy throws for the “Greek Rifle.” Head coach PJ Fleck will see Michigan’s soft cushions and zone vulnerability from the Nebraska game and will look to exploit that. Defensively, Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin is a game-changer and will look to bait quarterback J.J. McCarthy into another Bowling Green performance.

Prediction time! What’s the final score and why?

Von: I’ve got Michigan winning this one in another road blowout, 41-7. Minnesota is outmatched in every category and will struggle to put points on the board against a Michigan defense that ranks No. 2 in SP+ and No. 4 in total defense. The Little Brown Jug will be coming back to Ann Arbor with the Wolverines Saturday night.

Adam: The Golden Gophers have given up 92 points in the last three games, and 61 of that was against Northwestern and Louisiana. I don’t think the Wolverines are going to struggle to score and they are going to shut down the Gopher offense fairly easily. The question is how many points will the Wolverines score in the first half, because the starters could be out in the third quarter again. Michigan wins easily, 42-6, and keeps it streak of keeping opponents at seven points or fewer.

Matt: Michigan 38, Minnesota 7. Kris Jenkins and Kenneth Grant stonewall the Minnesota rushing attack. Once they get down a few scores, Minnesota is forced to air it out a bit and their weaknesses in the passing game get exposed. Michigan wins easily.

Andrew: This game will be closer than it should be...in the first quarter. Expect a tight one early and perhaps some trick plays from Fleck to make it interesting, but Michigan is too talented and stronger where Minnesota has strengths. Running back Donovan Edwards finally finds the end zone and the Wolverines roll after a sluggish start, 41-6.