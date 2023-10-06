When the Michigan Wolverines meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers, it apparently necessitates a night game. Michigan has won the last three Little Brown Jug contests with a goal line stand (2015), 391-yard effort from Karan Higdon and Chris Evans (2017), and some brief excitement from the Joe Milton era (2020).

The latest primetime affair in Minneapolis is more likely to lean blowout than blockbuster. Though (once again, forgive me) the Gophers are Michigan’s toughest test to date, they do sit at No. 46 per SP+, so this is not a top-tier opponent by any means. Still, the Wolverines had no difficulty handling Nebraska, and this game could play out similarly.

Minnesota did beat said Cornhuskers, but carries a loss to Northwestern and fell short against the only good team on the schedule, North Carolina. This is yet another defense-led team, though the last two games have seen low-level opposition put up a combined 61 points, so who knows.

For the Wolverines, this weekend is another chance to help out the resume with some style points. A road game against Minnesota is not a big obstacle, but carries more legitimacy than the rest of the contests thus far, which is the perfect combination for gaining some more national praise. Another comprehensive win will show that Michigan is one of the nation’s best, regardless of schedule strength.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV/Streaming: NBC

Offense: Early and often

Now that J.J. McCarthy proved that his one poor outing was just that and Blake Corum is looking like his old self, the complaints on offense are getting hard to come by. Sure, Donovan Edwards is looking a little rusty still, but analytics — and even the eye test — think Michigan is impressive, regardless of opponent.

The one area that the Wolverines must continue to hammer is winning early. Some quick strikes against Nebraska took the crowd out of it right away, and the recipe is the same Saturday night in Minnesota. The Gophers now sit 28th defensively in SP+, which is exactly where the Cornhuskers were going into last week. McCarthy should be just fine in this matchup, but the secondary will take advantage of any sloppiness, having already recorded eight picks this season.

When it comes to winning early, it does not just mean on the game clock. If the offense does struggle in one area it would be staying ahead of the sticks. As Bill Connelly pointed out this week, Michigan is merely average at moving the chains ahead of third down. Though the offense has plenty of confidence making those conversions, it would be best to stay out of trouble on the road in prime time and find ways to keep it the ball moving.

Defense: Carbon Copy

It has been a bit since Michigan has seen Minnesota (I believe the Wolverines have played all 12 other conference opponents since the last meeting), but if you have seen one Big Ten West team, you have seen them all...more or less. The Nebraska setup is the same story here, with a strong defense, a decent running game, and throwing the ball as an afterthought.

The Gophers rank 33rd in rushing yards per game, though sit 50th in yards per carry. Freshman Darius Taylor leads the team but missed the last game, though Minnesota can rotate in options should he be unavailable again. I really cannot see how any run-heavy team is going to sustain enough drives to beat this defense, however. Michigan has been excellent at preventing big gains, and the defensive front has dominated the line of scrimmage.

If that continues to be the case, Athan Kaliakmanis is going to have to throw the ball, which is not what the Gophers want to do. Minnesota is among the bottom 10 in passing yards per game and Kaliakmanis is fairly inaccurate. He does have a bigger arm, but I would not expect him to have a lot of time to sit in the pocket and hit his receivers downfield. As long as Michigan stops getting burned on screens, this passing attack is nothing to fear.

A known quantity

Of course, just because Minnesota profiles similarly to Nebraska does not ensure the game plays out just as smoothly, though I would expect Michigan to have another comfortable outing. The early touchdown drives made last week feel much more enjoyable than against Rutgers and Bowling Green, so while the defense is sure to travel, any potential annoyance hinges on the offense.

Last week felt like McCarthy was having a field day riffling the ball into tight windows as hard as he could throw it, and the results were pretty impressive. The Gopher secondary is a tier up from the Cornhuskers, however, so the maturing quarterback cannot get as reckless as he was against Bowling Green if he wants to avoid being punished.

While Michigan did not move in the polls, it did feel like the landslide in Lincoln grabbed some attention, and repeating that sort of effort at night in Minneapolis will only help the cause. The schedule has been weak, but comprehensive performances on the road against legitimate brands could be meaningful when the College Football Playoff rankings come around. With that in mind, this is a good chance to exert some dominance under the lights.