Pick’em Podcast Week 6: Will Maryland (+19.5) hang around with Ohio State?

The Pick’em Podcast is brought to you by MyBookie Online Sportsbook. Use promo code “Block23” for an exclusive offer.

The undefeated and — somehow not ranked — Maryland Terrapins head to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes in what will be one of several games to watch in the noon portion of the college football slate for Week 6. Maryland is a big 19.5-point underdog, but can the Terps be a thorn in Ohio State’s side yet again?

Luke, Von and Dan are back to pick against the spread of eight of the very best games college football has to offer this week! Below are the games selected and their spreads.

No. 20 Kentucky @ No. 1 Georgia (-14.5)

Syracuse @ No. 14 UNC (-8.5)

Rutgers @ Wisconsin (-13)

No. 13 Washington State @ UCLA (-3.5)

Maryland @ Ohio State (-19.5)

No. 11 Alabama (-2) @ Texas A&M

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (-6.5)

No. 2 Michigan (-19.5) @ Minnesota

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF