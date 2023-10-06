Friday Discussion: Is this the last year of college football as we know it?

It’s been well documented the landscape of college football changes rapidly. Just in the last decade we’ve seen the introduction of the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal and NIL. It feels like college football was in a good spot just a few years ago, but everything changes in 2024.

Next season, Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will be filling their spots in the Big 12; the Big Ten is poaching Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC from the Pac 12. There’s all this, and the playoff expands from four to 12 team.

Michigan’s Big Ten schedule for next season includes Oregon, Washington, USC, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Throw in Texas as a non-conference game and this might be the most difficult schedule in college football history. It’s a far cry from the national media’s complaints about Michigan’s strength of schedule, or lack thereof, the last two years.

I’m convinced college football will start to feel like the NFL. Michigan could potentially lose three games next season and still make the expanded playoff. That sentence feels odd to me. The beauty of college football has always been the gravity and magnitude every single game has. In the NFL, you can put up a clunker one week no problem. In college football historically, one loss is all it takes to ruin the season.

Now, there are some positives. We will hopefully not have to deal with so many Saturdays in which there are no ranked matchups. In an ideal world, the SEC stops scheduling cupcakes in the penultimate week of the season. The schedule will be loaded every single week, thus, gluing us to our couches even more than we already are and increasing TV dollars. I’m sure that’s the goal of conference realignment at its heart.

To me, the spirit of college football will be gone next year. Should Michigan lose to Texas early in the season, we’ll be able to shrug our shoulders, say ‘oh well,’ and move on. All is not lost. Isn’t that antithetical to the way college football has always been?

The 2023 season is shaping up to be the last true season of college football as we know it. Michigan vs. Ohio State is still the last week of the season and, more importantly, for all the marbles (hopefully). Conference championships matter in 2023. Upsets still rule the day.

What do you think will be the most different about 2024? Are you excited by the changes? Do you hate most of them like I do? How many losses can one team afford and still make a 12-team playoff?

Let us know in the comments.