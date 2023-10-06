Michigan Football jersey combo revealed for Minnesota night game

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday night in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium.
On Friday, Michigan revealed what jersey combo they’ll be rolling with for their second road game of the season.
⚪️ So fresh, so clean ⚪️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kfiG7HSkuf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2023
Michigan’s going with an all-white look, while Minnesota’s opting for all-maroon.
Fall in Minnesota #RTB #SkiUMah #Gophers pic.twitter.com/nvuNz53MXE— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 6, 2023
Michigan going with all-white is a good contrast to Minnesota’s colors and should serve them well in a stadium where not only the Golden Gophers team will be wearing maroon, but most of the fans in the stands as well.
Michigan wore all-white the last time they played in Minnesota. This was back in the pandemic season of 2020. There were no fans in the stands and Michigan rolled 49-24 to open the season.
Catch Michigan at Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
