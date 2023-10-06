Michigan Football jersey combo revealed for Minnesota night game

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday night in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium.

On Friday, Michigan revealed what jersey combo they’ll be rolling with for their second road game of the season.

Michigan’s going with an all-white look, while Minnesota’s opting for all-maroon.

Michigan going with all-white is a good contrast to Minnesota’s colors and should serve them well in a stadium where not only the Golden Gophers team will be wearing maroon, but most of the fans in the stands as well.

Michigan wore all-white the last time they played in Minnesota. This was back in the pandemic season of 2020. There were no fans in the stands and Michigan rolled 49-24 to open the season.

Catch Michigan at Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.