Why Michigan CB Josh Wallace has great upside

At Big Ten Media Day Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil spoke highly of fellow cornerback Josh Wallace, a transfer from UMass who recorded 140 tackles over four seasons.

“Don’t be surprised if you hear his name called a lot on Saturdays,” Sainristil said in July.

With CB Will Johnson banged up to start the season Wallace was one of the players who stepped up and has been part of a Michigan defense that ranks No. 11 in passing yards allowed.

Wallace has versatility, which has made him all the more valuable. Earlier this week, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale evaluated what he’s seen out of Wallace thus far as well as what he thinks he can improve upon.

“I like his range,” Clinkscale said. “He can play field or boundary corner, he’s done a good job at nickel. He’s played a decent amount of nickel the last two weeks. He’s good in zone, he’s really good in man in the slot. I want to continue to improve his blitzing, which we’ve talked about.”

Clinkscale went on to call Wallace “a bright young man” with his number one quality being “he has very good instincts”, noting that teaching him zone coverages was very easy.

“He’s been a great addition to the guys. He’s very similar to Mikey (Sainristil) as far as his leadership ability and his accountability,” Clinkscale said. “He’s around here all the time trying to get better and learn. I’m excited about him. I hope the year continues to get better week in and week out for him. I think he’s got a great upside.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Wallace will look to keep getting better on Saturday night against Minnesota, a team that ranks No. 123 in passing offense.