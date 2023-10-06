Michigan’s ESPN FPI projections are absurd for third consecutive season

A lot of credence is given to ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI). However, it consistently misses the mark when it comes to the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan’s currently ranked No. 8 in the FPI while Big Ten rivals such as Ohio State and Penn State rank higher. Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the FPI and Penn State is at No. 5.

The FPI also gives Michigan a minimal chance of winning the Big Ten East (19.6%), Big Ten Championship (16%) and making the College Football Playoff (20.7%).

Michigan, currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll and 5-0 on the season, shouldn’t be sweating being lower on the FPI. They weren’t ranked properly in 2021 or 2022 either.

2021 FPI: 2% chance of winning the Big Ten East, a 0.7% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 0% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

2% chance of winning the Big Ten East, a 0.7% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 0% chance of making the College Football Playoff. 2022 FPI: 11% chance to win the Big Ten East and an 8.3% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 17.8% shot of making the College Football Playoff.

In both of these seasons Michigan won the Big Ten East, won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff. It seems like the FPI would adjust to a degree in 2023 that would at least favor Michigan to beat Ohio State at the end of the season, but ESPN still gives the Buckeyes a 60.2% chance of winning despite Michigan winning back-to-back games over OSU and the tilt in November being at Michigan Stadium.

Times change, rivalries change, teams change, and Michigan has the most momentum in the Big Ten Conference and the current psychological edge in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently has the second-best odds of winning the national championship at +400 while Georgia’s No. 1 at +300. And Michigan has the best odds of winning the Big Ten on DraftKings at +140 with Ohio State behind them at +220.

The sentiments from the betting community seem to be more in line with reality than ESPN’s FPI. The FPI is doubting Michigan’s the real deal for the third year in a row and there’s a good chance the Wolverines make ESPN look foolish once again.

