The Michigan Wolverines were relatively healthy last weekend at Nebraska, and this weekend, they should be even healthier.

Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham — who missed the last two games due to a broken thumb — is listed as questionable for tonight’s game at Minnesota. Despite being questionable, the expectation is he will be able to suit up and play in the game.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Out

Safety Zeke Berry

Tight end Marlin Klein

Running back C.J. Stokes

Questionable

Defensive tackle Mason Graham

Right tackle Myles Hinton

Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows

Right tackle Myles Hinton was questionable last week with an undisclosed injury and did not suit up, and he remains on the injury report this week. Expect to see much more of LaDarius Henderson at left tackle and Karsen Barnhart at right tackle moving forward.

Safety Rod Moore is off the injury report for the very first time this season. He was questionable last week, but he ended up getting 17 snaps, with most of those snaps coming late in the game in an effort to get him back up to game speed after his injury. Expect to see Moore ramp it up even more tonight.

It’s also good to see guys like Mike Sainristil not on the injury report, after head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week that he is one of the guys that is fighting through an injury but still playing. His injury must not be serious enough to warrant a placement on the injury report, which is obviously fantastic to see.

Meanwhile for Minnesota, star freshman running back Darius Taylor — who leads the Big Ten in rushing — is listed as out for tonight’s game after sustaining a leg injury in last weekend’s game. The Gophers will turn to another freshman, Zach Evans, as their go-to running back.

Michigan vs. Minnesota kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.