Survey Results: Michigan fans not afraid of road environments this year

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After a dominant showing last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines hit the road for the second straight week. This Saturday, they will be in primetime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a battle to retain the Little Brown Jug.

Before the game begins, however, we poised a couple questions your way to get a pulse on how Michigan fans are feeling heading into this one. Before the Nebraska game started, the Wolverines were only favored by three scores. Of course, they ended up winning, 45-7, and proving they are one of the elites of college football.

With all that said, how are fans feeling about road environments for the rest of the season? The results are in, and 96 percent of fans feel either great or good following last week’s result in Lincoln.

Our last question we asked you this week pertains to the point spread in this one. The Wolverines are favored by 19.5 points at the time of the survey, so do you believe Michigan will cover the spread for the second week in a row? A whopping 84 percent of respondents believe the Wolverines will indeed cover the spread.

How did you vote this week? Do you agree with the majority of our voters? Let us know down in the comments! And thanks as always for participating!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.