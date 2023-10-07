The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for a second straight week as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night. The Wolverines passed their first road test with flying colors as they beat Nebraska last Saturday 45-7. The Wolverines led 35-0 halfway through third quarter and the starters didn’t play the rest of the game.

They will be a huge favorite once again on Saturday night, but they still need to key in a few things if they want to come away with the victory.

1. Repeat Great Start from Nebraska Game

The Wolverines took the opening kick against the Cornhuskers and went 75 yards for a touchdown. They showed they could run the ball and then got a ridiculous catch by Roman Wilson to go up 7-0.

They then intercepted Heinrich Haarberg’s first pass of the day and scored again to make it 14-0 just eight minutes into the game. They would then cruise to the victory.

They need to do the same thing on Saturday night and take the Golden Gophers out of the game early. Don’t let Minnesota feel like it has a chance to pull off the upset.

2. Stop the Run

Saturday night will be the second straight game that the Wolverines play against a team that has leaned heavily on the rushing attack. The Golden Gophers have rushed for 966 yards in five games and passed for just 745 yards.

The Gophers may be without top running back Darius Taylor, but they still need to run the ball to win the game. The Wolverines did a great job holding down the Cornhuskers rushing attack as they gave up just 106 yards and 74 of those came on one play in the fourth quarter against the reserves.

3. McCarthy and Wilson Show

J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson have been great this year as they have connected for eight touchdowns in the first five games. They obviously have a great rapport and have seemed unstoppable this season.

They don’t look like they are going to slow down, but it would be nice to see them keep it going on Saturday. The Wolverines likely don’t need them to be the same to win the game, but any signs of a letdown would be disappointing. Keep working the magic and put the Golden Gophers away.