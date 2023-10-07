Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines head to Minnesota on Saturday night to take on the Golden Gophers. The Wolverines are on the road for a second straight week after winning at Nebraska last Saturday 45-7.

Saturday night they will look to continue their regular season winning streak and keep ahold of the Little Brown Jug.

The Golden Gophers, though, are upset minded and looking to shock the Wolverines. They have relied on the running game this year but may be without star freshman Darius Taylor. Taylor missed their win against Louisiana last weekend.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -19; O/U: 46

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines avoid a letdown?

The Wolverines have been largely untested this year and are coming off their most complete game of the year in a blowout 45-7 win over the Cornhuskers. Saturday they are another huge favorite and need to avoid a letdown. They have been good about playing the same all year, but a second straight road game against an inferior opponent could spell trouble.