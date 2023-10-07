Michigan is off to a 6-0 start after a dominant win over Minnesota on Saturday night. There were plenty of players who made contributions to the victory, but here’s who we believe stood out the most and proved worthy of a game ball for their performance.

Cornelius Johnson

Roman Wilson has gotten much of the attention at the receiver spot for Michigan so far this year, but it was Cornelius Johnson who shined on Saturday night. Despite an early drop, Johnson seemed to be J.J. McCarthy’s go-to target throughout the game. He finished the game with three receptions for 86 yards.

A key sequence for Johnson came in the second quarter. He was on the receiving end of a deep shot and then landed a key block on the perimeter just one play later, which helped McCarthy get into the end zone. We saw Johnson get hot down the stretch for Michigan last year, so it would be nice to see him continue to string good games together to continue to spark the offense.

J.J. McCarthy

While it might not have been the most eye-popping stat line for J.J. McCarthy through the air, he was able to make an impact with his legs. In the game, he completed 14-of-20 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown. However, he also added two rushing scores and 17 yards on four carries.

McCarthy was efficient through the air once again and routinely made quality throws to keep the chains moving, while also hitting on a deep ball to Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter. His rushing prowess proved to be valuable once again, as he represents another solid option in the red zone, and he should continue to get designed looks in that part of the field.

Keon Sabb and Will Johnson

It’s always a fun time when the turnover buffs come out, and it’s an even better time when there’s a touchdown involved. Sophomore defensive backs Keon Sabb and Will Johnson both contributed here, as they each delivered a pick-six.

Johnson’s came on just the second play from scrimmage, where he jumped a route and stepped in front of an Athan Kaliakmanis pass to open the scoring. Sabb had his later in the game when he stepped into the passing lane and returned it for 28 yards in the third quarter.

Mason Graham

Michigan’s defensive line had still played well over the last two weeks, so you might not have noticed Mason Graham was missing. However, the sophomore made his presence known in his return to action on Saturday, as he was wreaking havoc all night, registering six total tackles including two for a loss. He also compiled one sack.

The defensive front was dominant again despite some good runs from Minnesota early. Jesse Minter and the defense seemed to make the right adjustments though and were able to limit the damage. Graham’s presence alongside the likes of guys like Kris Jenkins and Kenneth Grant should only raise the ceiling for the interior defensive line.