The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 52-10.

Here are key takeaways from the game.

Michigan’s defense wreaked havoc

Will Johnson had a 36-yard interception touchdown return on Minnesota’s second play of the opening drive. Keon Sabb had an interception touchdown return of his own in the third quarter. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was just 5-of-16 for 52 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Michigan added two sacks and four QB hits and held Minnesota to 3-of-14 on third down. The Golden Gophers had just 169 yards of total offense. Besides a 35-yard touchdown pass allowed at the end of the first half and a 14-yard run by Zach Evans, Minnesota couldn’t net many first downs nor put together any explosive chunk plays. Michigan can be proud of their defensive effort, an effort in which a lot of players rotated in and out of the game. In all, 22 Michigan players registered a tackle.

McCarthy shows off his dual threat capabilities

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 14-of-20 for 219 yards with one passing touchdown. McCarthy’s 24-yard passing touchdown to Colston Loveland was top notch — McCarthy identified it would be a blitz, called the right protection, still took a big hit while delivering an accurate ball to Loveland down the field. McCarthy also was impressive on the ground rushing for 17 yards with two red zone rushing scores. While McCarthy was used sparingly as a runner in this one, he maximized his opportunities and continues to look like the best and most versatile quarterback in the Big Ten.

Kalel Mullings continues to show promise

Mullings has received more snaps in recent weeks and is making the most of his opportunities. Coming off a performance against Nebraska where he rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown, Mullings followed that up with eight carries for 47 yards against Minnesota with a 13-yard reception. Mullings continues to look like Michigan’s most powerful back at 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds and his role on offense is likely to keep growing if he keeps averaging over five yards per carry. Mullings ascension also allows Michigan to keep RB1 Blake Corum fresh. Corum rushed nine times for 69 yards with a touchdown.

What’s next for Michigan

Michigan went to Minnesota and took care of business in a city they haven’t lost in since 1977. Michigan did what they were supposed to do and what they were expected to do — take care of business. Next week they’re back in Ann Arbor and take on Indiana, then they’ll head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State before a bye week. Ideally Michigan continues to do what they’ve done ever since Jim Harbaugh’s suspension ended, improve each and every week. The team clearly is hitting their stride and really enjoys one another's company, with no better representation of that being Harbaugh celebrating with the defense after Michigan’s first pick six.