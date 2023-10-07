Michigan’s defense scores twice in 52-10 win over Minnesota

In back-to-back weeks the Michigan Wolverines went on the road and throttled Big Ten opponents. The battle for the Little Brown Jug against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Saturday was never close in a 52-10 final, thanks to suffocating defense on the Michigan side.
J.J. McCarthy shined once again, too, scoring three times, once through the air and twice on the ground. He went 14-for-20, picking up 219 yards through the air under the lights.
First Quarter
It didn’t take long for Michigan to get on the board. On the second play of the game, Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw the ball right into the arms of Will Johnson, who took it to the house for six:
The turnover buffs were brought out on the sideline, and Jim Harbaugh absolutely had to jump in the photo:
After four more plays, the Golden Gophers punted right back to Michigan. McCarthy went to work, completing four passes on the drive, moving the offense into the red zone. But Cornelius Johnson dropped a wide-open pass on third and three. The Wolverines had to settle for a field goal to grow their lead to 10.
At the end of the first, Michigan had a 10-3 advantage.
Second Quarter
On the Wolverines' first offense play of the second quarter, Blake Corum cut left and had a lot of green in front of him to the tune of a 40-yard run. He’d finish off the drive with a one-yard touchdown. It was the 41st of his career, tying the career total of running back coach and Michigan legend Mike Hart.
It was Corum’s 10th rushing touchdown, taking the top spot in the FBS this season. Michigan grew the lead to 17-3.
On their next possession, Cornelius Johnson made up for his earlier drop by coming down with a 49-yard deep ball. The next play, McCarthy hung on to it on a keeper, barely getting to the pylon for six:
Right before the half, the Gophers scored their first and only touchdown of the game on a last-second shot from Kaliakmanis to Daniel Jackson to make it 24-10.
Third Quarter
Michigan’s defense really started to dominate in the second half, not dwelling on that score right before halftime. In fact, they only allowed seven total yards in the third quarter.
The offense followed suit by putting more points on the board. McCarthy called his own number again, running for his second touchdown of the game to give Michigan a three-possession lead:
Then, on their next possession, McCarthy found a wide-open Colston Loveland for a 24-yard score:
But the defense wanted to get back on the scoreboard as well. This time, Kaliakmanis made an errant throw to Keon Sabb who ran it back for a 29-yard pick-six:
All of a sudden, Michigan led 45-10 after scoring 21 unanswered points. McCarthy’s day was done as Jack Tuttle took over before the end of the third.
Fourth Quarter
Tuttle wanted a 50-piece for Michigan, and he got it. An 11-play, 70-yard drive that ate up six minutes of the fourth quarter was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run for Leon Franklin.
Michigan emptied the bench as 73 of 74 players who traveled with the team saw the field before time expired.
The No. 2 team in the country dominated from start to finish in Minneapolis. Minnesota had just 169 yards of offense and a stunning 52 yards through the air. The home team was just 3-for-14 on third down.
The Wolverines will be back home next week as they welcome the 2-3 Indiana Hoosiers to the Big House. Kickoff is at noon.
