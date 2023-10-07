P.J. Fleck calls Michigan best team he’s seen as a head coach

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck knew his team would have their work cut out for them against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, but what transpired on Saturday night was something Fleck hasn’t seen since he’s been a head coach.

Michigan played nearly their entire team in the 52-10 dismantling of Minnesota. How complete Michigan is from top to bottom thoroughly impressed Fleck.

Fleck’s thoughts on Michigan

“I think they’re the best football team I’ve seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I’ve never seen a football team like that, that deep. I’m not sure if this is true, but I was told this walking off the field; I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played like 74 of them. I don’t know.”

“I mean, they’re one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes. They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves. They’re very good at each position. They’re very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it it at will tonight.”

“Number one, it falls on me, 100% They’re a really good football team, though, so you can’t take that away from them. We got beat tonight, period. We didn’t lose the game, they beat us, period. In every facet of the game. Every aspect of the game, offense, defense and special teams. You can’t win games by giving them two pick sixes. You know, we were off schedule.”

Michigan had 432 yards of total offense, four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Minnesota had just 169 yards of total offense and were outclassed and outmatched the entire evening. Fleck’s praise for Michigan is warranted.